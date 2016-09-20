Chillicothe defeats East Clinton in SCOL tennis

CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Chillicothe 4-1 Tuesday in South Central Ohio League play at CHS.

The Lady Astros are now 3-7 on the year.

The lone EC win came at second doubles where Sydney Michael and Haley Harrell posted a 6-1, 6-3 win. They are now 3-1 as a team.

SUMMARY

September 20, 2016

@Chillicothe High School

Chillicothe 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

• Hannah Pickering was def by Madeline Digges 0-6, 0-6

• Bella Walters was def by Carly McCloy 0-6, 0-6

• Emily Tong was def by Natalie Drotleff 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Kylee Hidy, Shelby Michael were def by Jera Copley, Brittany Harper 1-6, 0-6

• Sydney Michael, Haley Harrell def Hannah Kessler, Heidi Arth 6-1, 6-3