Chillicothe defeats East Clinton in SCOL tennis

CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Chillicothe 4-1 Tuesday in South Central Ohio League play at CHS.
The Lady Astros are now 3-7 on the year.
The lone EC win came at second doubles where Sydney Michael and Haley Harrell posted a 6-1, 6-3 win. They are now 3-1 as a team.
SUMMARY
September 20, 2016
@Chillicothe High School
Chillicothe 4 East Clinton 1
Singles
• Hannah Pickering was def by Madeline Digges 0-6, 0-6
• Bella Walters was def by Carly McCloy 0-6, 0-6
• Emily Tong was def by Natalie Drotleff 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
• Kylee Hidy, Shelby Michael were def by Jera Copley, Brittany Harper 1-6, 0-6
• Sydney Michael, Haley Harrell def Hannah Kessler, Heidi Arth 6-1, 6-3