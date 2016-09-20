Blanchester 7th, 8th grade splits volleyball with Amelia

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams split matches with Amelia Tuesday night.

The eighth grade was victorious 25-23, 25-10.

Casey Kingsland had 16 points, 11 aces, two kills and three assists. Lana Roy had seven points, two aces, two kills and three assists. Destiny Waldron had four points and three kills. Caili Baumann had three points and six kills. Madison Wells contributed three points and a kill. Noelani Tongonan chipped in with one point and six assists.

The seventh grade came up short in its match 10-25, 23-25.

Madison Creager had six points, four on aces. Taylor Combs had four points and three aces. Brooklyn Bockstiegel and Rianna Mueller both had two points and an ace. Samantha Naylor had a ace. Autum Medley had a kill.