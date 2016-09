XENIA — The Clinton-Massie Middle School boys golf team defeated Legacy 139 to 141 at WGC Golf Course.

The format of the match was a two-player scramble.

Kaleb Hughes and Braeden Adams won their match 45-47.

Clay Carroll and Christian Doss were defeated 41-47 in the second match.

Brett Bailey and Michael Moritz teamed for a 47-53 win in the third match.

Coach Phil Larrick said Nathan McDowell, Ben Smith and Ryan McDonald were not able to complete their match because of weather.