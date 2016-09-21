Lady Falcons blank Lady Astros 5-0 on Senior Night

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team honored its seniors with a 5-0 win over East Clinton in South Central Ohio League action on the CM courts.

On Senior Night, seniors from both teams were recognized for their tennis careers, CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. Clinton-Massie seniors are Morgan Edgar and Amber Winemiller. East Clinton seniors are Hannah Pickering and Cassie Parks.

Clinton-Massie is now 9-7 overall and 5-5 in the SCOL. East Clinton falls to 3-8.

CM’s Hailey Clayborn posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles to improve to 15-4 overall and 7-3 in SCOL matches. Anne Thompson of Massie also is 7-3 in the league after a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles.

SUMMARY

September 21, 2016

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5 East Clinton 0

NOTE: Clinton-Massie players, with overall and SCOL records, are listed first.

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn (15-4, 7-3) defeated Hannah Pickering 6-0, 6-0

• Anne Thompson (14-5, 7-3) defeated Bella Watters 6-0, 6-0

• Morgan Edgar (8-11) defeated Cassie Parks 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

• Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb (11-8) defeated Kylee Hidy, Shelby Michael 6-3, 6-1

• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly (11-7) defeated Sydney Michael, Haley Harrell 4-6, 6-2, 10-1 (10 point tie breaker)