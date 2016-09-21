WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Blanchester faces another SBC crossover rival

Blanchester football coach Brandon Sammons is excited about his Wildcats.

However, before he is prepared to anoint this team like others have, Sammons says progress must continue.

“We’re not there yet,” the first-year coach said. “We’re making some strides. When ‘I’ turns to ‘we,’ we will be making some progress. Complete buy-in and selflessness is what we are after. We still have a ways to go and a lot of work to do to reach the goals we set for our team.”

Blanchester is fresh off a 37-16 loss to Goshen in the King of the Road game.

“We got punched in the mouth in that game and we didn’t respond in that game,” Sammons said. “We have a lot to work on.”

Those who attended the game were asked to wear purple in honor of Goshen’s Tommy Simpkins, who was struck by a car earlier this month.

“Supporting Tommy was a great thing to be able to do with everyone wearing purple,” said Sammons. “Our hearts go out to him and his family.”

Another Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference crossover game is on the docket this week as BHS hosts New Richmond. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Barbour Memorial Field.

“Fast, quick and athletic,” Sammons said of the Lions. “Not quite as big up front but definitely more athletic and probably a better football team than we faced last week.”

The Lions are 3-1. They lost to Indian Hill 49-36 in a Week 1 shootout but then bounced back with wins over Taylor, Monroe and Talawanda.

“We have our work cut out for us all across the board,” said Sammons.

Josh Anderson, the Lions quarterback, is a do-all “phenomenal athlete,” Sammons said. Anderson is 50-for-88 passing for 668 yards and five touchdowns. He has 459 yards and seven touchdowns rushing this season.

Jacob Cyrus is the leading tackler for NR from his middle linebacker position. New Richmond has forced 10 turnovers.

Sammons said James Peters, Cody McCollister, Matthew Grogg, Brent Hopkins and Tavor Mowry have all received valuable minutes which bodes well for the future. Quenton Miller has surprised the coach with his explosiveness thus far.

Sam Collier | News Journal

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

