CM girls golf sets new team record with 167

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With two sub-40 rounds, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team set a school record in a 167 to 223 win over Franklin Wednesday in a non-league match at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

Playing the par 35 layout, the Lady Falcons were led by Gabby Woods who shot a 36, and Angela Miller who had a 39.

“Angela Miller shot a career best tonight,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Gabby continues her excellent play.

“This has been a goal for the girls all year long and I’m really happy for them, especially our seniors.”

The old team record was 174 set at the Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Club.

Jezreel Forand had a 44 and Paige Kleinholz shot a 48. For Kleinholz the 48 was a new personal best while Forand tied her career low score.

Kelsey Smith carded a 51 for the Lady Falcons and Chloe Phelps had a 63.

