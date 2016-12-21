ROB 7th boys win, 8th loses to Waynesville

The Rodger O. Borror boys basketball teams split games with Waynesville this week.

The seventh grade Hurricane improved to 4-1 with a 59-29 victory.

Colin Ames’ 14 points led 12 ROB players in the scorebook.

Isaiah Rigling added 11 points and Andrew Stewart scored 7 points. Brett Brooks had 5 points. Collin Barker and Zainne Cowin scored 4 points each. Alyk Lippincott and Cainen Rosenwirth scored 3 points each. Kellen Baltazar, Jonathan Hairston and Lucas Neff rounded out the scoring with 2 points each.

The eighth grade ROB team was defeated 55-29 and now stands at 3-2 on the season.

Matt Butcher scored 14 points and Kendal France had 10 points Elijah Rockhold put in 4 points and Peyton Hibbard tossed in a free throw.