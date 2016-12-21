Posted on by

ROB 7th boys win, 8th loses to Waynesville


News Journal Report

The Rodger O. Borror boys basketball teams split games with Waynesville this week.

The seventh grade Hurricane improved to 4-1 with a 59-29 victory.

Colin Ames’ 14 points led 12 ROB players in the scorebook.

Isaiah Rigling added 11 points and Andrew Stewart scored 7 points. Brett Brooks had 5 points. Collin Barker and Zainne Cowin scored 4 points each. Alyk Lippincott and Cainen Rosenwirth scored 3 points each. Kellen Baltazar, Jonathan Hairston and Lucas Neff rounded out the scoring with 2 points each.

The eighth grade ROB team was defeated 55-29 and now stands at 3-2 on the season.

Matt Butcher scored 14 points and Kendal France had 10 points Elijah Rockhold put in 4 points and Peyton Hibbard tossed in a free throw.

