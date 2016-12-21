McInerney leads CM bowlers over Goshen

Kenton McInerney’s 487 series led the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team to a 2,583 to 2,137 win over Goshen Tuesday night in a non-league match at Royal Z Lanes.

McInerney had games of 231 and 256 to lead the Falcons, who had season-best individual games of 1,030 and 1,057.

“Kenton is a second-year bowler and has worked hard during the off-season to improve his scores,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said.

Jacob Wellman had a 421 series (223, 180) while Chandler Morsch finished with 403 (223, 180). Aric France had games of 203 and 191. Joey Marburger had games of 161 and 221.

The Falcons baker games were 146, 135 and 215.

On the girls side, Goshen prevailed 1,161 to 882.

Emily Rager had 128 and 81 for a 209 series. Jennifer Callewaert had 88 and 92 while Kylie Harvey had 70 and 81. Baker games for CM were 97, 108 and 137.

The CM reserve boys were 1,662 to 1,501 winners over Goshen.

John Gehringer had a 317 series with a high game of 189. Logan Rauh had 142 and 141 and Hunter Broderick had 122 and 124. Luke Campbell finished with 135 and 80, and Adin Lamb had games of 98 and 111.

Baker games for the reserves were 131, 151 and 117.

Clinton-Massie’s Kenton McInerney http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BWL_cm_kentonmcinerney.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Kenton McInerney