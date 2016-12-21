WHS boys whip Wildcats, girls fall at Royal Z

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team defeated Franklin 2,478 to 2,343 Tuesday in a non-league match at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane lost to the Lady Wildcats 1,993 to 1,795.

Chasity Asher had a high game of 179 while Melanie Taylor had a 169 games. Sydney Shumaker had a 152 for WHS.

Baker games for the girls were 121 and 163.

For the boys, Donavon Brown was the pacesetter for Wilmington with games of 237 and 224.

Zach Zeckser was right behind at 421 (233 and 188) and Ryan Hottinger rounded out a strong trio with games of 180 and 226.

Wilmington had solid baker games of 166, 201 and 195.