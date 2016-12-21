Hot Brown lifts WHS boys over WCH, MT

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Wilmington picked up a pair of South Central Ohio League boys bowling wins Wednesday at LeElla Lanes.

The Hurricane defeated both Miami Trace and Washington by more than 100 pins. WHS finished with 2,403 while Washington had 2,287 and Trace totaled 2,226.

The WHS girls were defeated by both Fayette County teams. The Lady Hurricane had 1,896 while Washington came in with 1,921 and Trace posted a 2,050.

Sarah Waln led Wilmington with 353 (168 and 185) while Katie Hottinger had 339 (188 and 151).

Baker games for the WHS girls were 153, 155, 149 for 457.

For the boys, Donavon Brown “continued to roll the ball well,” coach Josh Fisher said, with games of 223 and 215 for a 438 series.

Wilmington is gaining consistency in its scoring and stands 4-1 in SCOL play.

“Three of them have really been bowling well … Zach Zeckser, Tim Wright and Donavon Brown. Donavon Brown is extremely hot,” Fisher said.

Zach Zeckser followed Brown with games of 222 and 199. Timmy Wright had a 190 game.

The Hurricane had a 511 baker series while Washington had 479 and Trace had 455.

Wilmington is off until Jan. 4 when Clinton-Massie, Moeller (for the boys) and Mount Notre Dame (for the girls) visit Royal Z Lanes.

“We’ve got a little bit of a break and some other stuff to work on to get ready for the second half of the season,” Fisher said.

Wilmington’s Donavon Brown http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BWL_wilm_donovanbrown2-1.jpg Wilmington’s Donavon Brown