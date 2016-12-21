Lady Astros end 5-game skid with 49-30 win

FRANKFORT — East Clinton halted a 5-game losing streak Wednesday with a 49-30 win over Adena in a non-league girls basketball game at the AHS gym.

The Lady Astros are 2-5 on the year, but have been in nearly every game. Four of EC’s defeats have been by a combined 17 points.

EC coach Steven Gerber said East Clinton has been playing “excellent defense. The kids have really bought in with what we’re trying to do defensively and are getting after it.”

This is the second time they have defeated the Lady Warriors. The teams met in the Paint Valley Classic on Nov. 25 with EC scoring a 53-21 win.

“We played really well tonight,” Gerber said. “We missed a lot of easy shots. We executed about as well as we have all year. We got every shot in our offense, but still couldn’t get them to fall. We score 49 points without shooting the ball real well.”

Paige Lilly led EC with 12 points while Lacey Peterman and Kaitlin Durbin had 11 points each.

“That’s kind of something we try to preach is being a team,” Gerber said. “A lot teams have one kid that is dominating which is good but if that kid is off they’re struggling. We’ve been pretty good as a team and it seems like it’s a different kid each night. That makes us a little tougher to defend.”

East Clinton will host Chillicothe 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Chillicothe in a makeup game postponed from Saturday.

The Lady Astros will then play in the Waynesville holiday tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. EC will meet Miami Valley Christian 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round. The consolation game is 6 p.m. Wednesday with the championship game 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SUMMARY

December 21, 2016

@Adena High School

East Clinton 49 Adena 30

EC 11.17.09.12…..49

AD 10.05.09.06…..30

(49) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 2-0-0-4 Durbin 4-1-2-11 Talbott 0-0-0-0 Hall 0-0-0-0 La. Peterman 5-1-0-11 Campbell 2-1-2-7 Beener 0-0-0-0 Lilly 4-1-3-12 Luttrell 0-0-2-2 Christian 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 18-4-9/18-49

(30) ADENA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Putnam 7-2-3-19 Rawlings 1-0-1-3 Johnson 1-0-0-2 Stark 1-0-0-2 Kerns 1-0-2-4 Pecher 0-0-0-0 Peck 0-0-0-0 French 0-0-0-0 Persinger 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 11-2-6-30

FIELD GOALS: EC 18-66 (Lilly 4-10); AD 11-42

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC 4-11 (Durbin 1-2 Campbell 1-2 La. Peterman 1-3 Lilly 1-3); AD 2-5

FREE THROWS: EC 9-18 (Luttrell 2-2 Campbell 2-2 Durbin 2-2); AD 6-7

REBOUNDS: EC-47 (Davis 11 La. Peterman 8 Durbin 6 Campbell 4 Lilly 4); AD-29

ASSISTS: EC-7 (Lilly 2); AD-2

STEALS: EC-11 (Lilly 3 Campbell 2 La. Peterman 2 Durbin 2); AD-0

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2 (Durbin 2); AD-0

TURNOVERS: EC-13; AD-23

