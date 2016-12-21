Furious 4th not enough as Massie falls to Shroder 61-52

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — An athletic and aggressive Cincinnati Shroder boys basketball team built an 18-point lead through three quarters and then cruised to a 61-52 win over Clinton-Massie in a non-league game at the Lebanon Road gym.

After the tough loss on Wednesday night Clinton-Massie is still searching for its first win this season.

Clinton-Massie’s Nick Chowning led all players with 16 points. Thomas Myers had 13 points and Griffin Cook had 9 points.

Hakeem Thomas and Steven Stewart led the Schroder Jaguars both scoring 12 points. Derrick Heard had 11 points and Kaleb Blaackar and Nekai Smith both had 8.

After a few lead changes in the first quarter, the Jaguars managed to take a 15-9 lead going into the second quarter.

Both teams went scoreless for the first 3 minutes in the second quarter until the Falcons went on a mini-run to bring Schroder’s lead to 1 point. After the great effort, the Falcons points were soon answered by the Jaguars, who countered with 11 unanswered points and a 26-14 halftime lead.

Schroder started the second half the same way they finished the first, forcing multiple turnovers and blocking multiple shots. The Falcons didn’t score their first basket until there was a little over 4 minutes left in the quarter and were held to a total of 7 points in the period. Shroder led 39-21 after three.

The Falcons came out in the fourth quarter with their best offensive effort, scoring 31 points. Chowning caught fire in the fourth with 13 points while Cook canned a pair of 3-pointers. Trey Uetrecht and Daulton Wolfe both had 5 points in the final frame.

With about 1 minute left in the game the Jaguar lead was cut to single digits but after forcing a few turnovers that led to baskets, the visitors from Cincinnati were able to hang on to the lead and walk away with the win.

Clinton-Massie will play in the Waynesville tournament Dec. 29-30. It will be a homecoming for CM coach Todd Cook and his son Griffin Cook.

SUMMARY

December 21, 2016

@Lebanon Road gym

Cincinnati Shroder 61 Clinton-Massie 52

CM 09.05.07.31…..52

SH 15.11.13.22…..61

(61) SHRODER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Thomas 5-0-2-12 Stewart 5-2-0-12 Smith 2-0-4-8 Heard 5-0-1-11 Blaackar 4-0-0-8 Doss 2-1-1-6 Johnson 2-0-0-4 Ladson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-3-8/11-61

(52) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myer 5-0-3-13 Cook 3-3-0-9 Chowning 6-3-1-16 Greathouse 1-0-0-2 Uetrecht 2-1-2-7 Demler 0-0-0-0 Wolfe 2-1-0-5 Leforge 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 19-8-6/11-52

