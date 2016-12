ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie freshman boys basketball team managed to hold off the Cincinnati Schroder Jaguars for a 47-35 win on Wednesday night at the CMHS gym in a non-conference matchup.

Garrett Trampler was the leading scorer for the Falcons with 14 points. Nate Baker had 12 points and Carsyn Valentine and Davis Wulf both had 7.

Kyle Cardenas led the Jaguars with 15 points and Levonte’ Heard had 11 points.