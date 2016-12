ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After going into the second half with a 6-point deficit, the Clinton-Massie reserve boys basketball team was able to defeat the Schroder Jaguars 52-46 at the CMHS gym in a non-conference matchup.

Cameron Stern was the leading scorer for the Falcons with 16 points.

Griffin Laake had 13 points and Spencer Voss had 9 for the red, white and blue.

Dartanion Battle led the Jguars with 19 points.