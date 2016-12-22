Cumberland earns AAC Rookie of the Week honor

CINCINNATI – Wilmington High School graduate Jarron Cumberland was named American Athletic Conference men’s basketball Rookie of the Week.

Cumberland, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati, averaged a team-high 14.5 points last week, shooting 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the field and 70.0 percent (7 of 10) from three-point range in a pair of Cincinnati wins.

He scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds while making 7-of-9 field goal attempts, including 4-of-4 from three-point range against Texas Southern on Dec. 13. He then posted 11 points with a trio of threes and a career-high five assists against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 17.

A 2016 graduate of WHS, Cumberland is averaging 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.2 minutes off the bench this season.

Cumberland’s teammate Kevin Johnson, a senior guard at UC, was named to the AAC’s weekly honor roll. Johnson played high school basketball at Summit Country Day High School.

Men’s basketball defeated Albany 74-51. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161114aMBKBvsAlbany198.jpg Men’s basketball defeated Albany 74-51.