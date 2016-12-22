Massie flexes wrestling muscle in 56-12 win over EC

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie flexed its wrestling muscle Thursday night with a 56-12 win over East Clinton in a South Central Ohio League dual at the Lebanon Road gym.

“Our boys were able to go out and get it done,” CM head coach Spencer Running. “Everyone performed well tonight.”

DJ Perry was East Clinton’s lone wrestler to record a victory in a contested match. While Brayden Esposito won a forfeit at 106 for EC, Perry picked up a pin in 1:12 over Braxton Green at 182 pounds.

The match of the night may well have been at 132 pounds where Nathan Gibbs of Clinton-Massie decision Austin Brock of East Clinton 7-2.

Jason Martin of Clinton-Massie had a 34 second pin at 126 pounds and Robby Frederick took just 1:37 to pin at 152 pounds. Cody Collingham went one second longer than Frederick with a pin in 1:38 at 195.

The night was a showcase of the wrestling programs at East Clinton and Clinton-Massie. The high school, junior high and pee-wee programs were on display.

“It was nice to have all three Clinton-Massie programs in the gym at one time,” Running said.

The Falcons will gear up for an SCOL tri-match with Chillicothe and Miami Trace on Jan. 5 and then the always tought Fairfield tournament on Jan. 6-7.

“We need to have some good practices over winter break to get ready (for the upcoming matches),” said Running.

SUMMARY

December 22, 2016

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 56 East Clinton 12

106: Brayden Esposito (EC) won by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Matt Asher (CM) won by forfeit

126: Jason Martin (CM) pinned Matt Horn (EC) 0:34

132: Nathan Gibbs (CM) dec Austin Brock (EC) 7-2

138: Bryson Mills (CM) won by forfeit

145: Zack Dillow (CM) won by forfeit

152: Robby Frederick (CM) pinned Skyler Blair (EC) 1:37

160: Ross Lennon (CM) pinned Thomas Wright (EC) 5:06

170: Anthony Tissandier (CM) pinned Noah Morgan (EC) 4:15

182: DJ Perry (EC) pinned Braxton Green (CM) 1:12

195: Cody Collingham (CM) pinned Nathanael Trimm (EC) 1:38

220: Sam Brothers (CM) won by forfeit

285: Double forfeit

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WR_cmcollingham_ectrimm.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Robby Frederick scored a pin in 1:37 Thursday night against East Clinton’s Skyler Blair. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WR_cmfrederick_ecblair.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Robby Frederick scored a pin in 1:37 Thursday night against East Clinton’s Skyler Blair. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WR_ec_brockcm_gibbsEC.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WR_ecperry_cmgreen.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports