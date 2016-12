WHS wrestlers split with SCOL, SBAAC rivals

Wilmington was victorious in 2 of 4 dual matches Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The Hurricane split with future Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference rivlas on Wednesday, losing to a strong Western Brown team 62-18 and defeating New Richmond 42-35. On Thursday, the Hurricane battled South Central Ohio League rivals in Fayette County, falling to host Miami Trace and knocking off Hillsboro 39-36

December 22, 2016

@Hillsboro High School

Wilmington 39 Hillsboro 36

106: Sam Estes won by forfeit

113: Cameron Smart won by forfeit

120: Jordan Pierce won by forfeit

126: Domonic Davidson was pinned by Dawson Carter 0:54

132: Trent Holliday pinned Tyler Rumpke 3:59

138: Noah Stirr pinned Zach Snyder 1:55

145: Donald Crawford won by forfeit

152: Wilmington forfeits

160: Wilmington forfeits

170: Wilmington forfeits

182: Brady Bergefurd was dec by Austin Miller 7-1

195: RJ Tolliver dec Deegan Boris 8-1

220: Gage Smith was pinned by Jared Conn 1:08

285: Conner Barton was dec by Lane Cluff 7-5

Miami Trace Wilmington

No match results available

December 21, 2016

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 42 New Richmond 35

106: Sam Estes won by forfeit

113: Cameron Smart won by forfeit

120: Jordan Pierce pinned Elijah Richards 1:03

126: Domonic Davidson was pinned by Austin Plancd 1:40

132: Trent Holliday was pinned by Ryan Wolf 3:09

138: Noah Stirr pinned Jayden Naegele 4:01

145: Donald Crawford was tech fall by Casey Washburn 16-0

152: Wilmington forfeits

160: Wilmington forfeits

170: Double forfeit

182: Brady Bergefurd was pinned by Ryan Buckley 2:13

195: RJ Tolliver pinned Trent Felts 7:19

220: Gage Smith won by forfeit

285: Conner Barton won by forfeit

@New Richmond High School

Western Brown 62 Wilmington 18

106: Sam Estes won by forfeit

113: Cameron Smart was pinned by Jebediah Marlow 3:51

120: Jordan Pierce was pinned by Seth Taylor 1:43

126: Domonic Davidson was tech fall nby Tanner Donathan 19-2

132: Trent Holliday was pinned by Jordan Hamblin 1:09

138: Noah Stirr was pinned by Blake Hurt 1:29

145: Donald Crawford pinned Chad Robinson 7:10

152: Wilmington forfeits

160: Wilmington forfeits

170: Wilmington forfeits

182: Brady Bergefurd was pinned by Eric Altman 7:11

195: RJ Tolliver pinned Aaron Fischer 3:41

220: Gage Smith was pinned by Justin Noble 5:39

285: Conner Barton was dec by Seth Jermer 5-3

