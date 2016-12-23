ROB 7th grade boys win 4th straight, 64-31

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Washington 64-31 Thursday.

The win, the fourth straight for ROB, puts the young Hurricane at 5-1 overall.

Colin Ames led 12 players in the scorebook with 18 points. Isaiah Ringling scored 11 points.

Zainne Cowin and Brett Brooks had 7 points each while Kellen Baltazar had 5 points. Collin Baker and Alyk Lippincott had 3 points. Cole Bernhardt, Jeffrey Valentine, Andrew Stewart, Mekhi Scott and Johnathan Hairston had 2 points each.

“The young men are working hard and playing together, trying to improve each pracctice and game,” coach Ken Platt said. “(Our) goal is to play the Hurricane way and be ‘Cane strong.”