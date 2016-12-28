6 to represent county in Elks District Hoop Shoot Jan. 17 at WC

Rylee Long, Jace Pittser, Elle Martin, Drew Robinson, Katie Murphy and Dakota Collum will represent Clinton County in the Elks Hoop Shoot district competition Jan. 14 in Wilmington.

The district competition will bring shooters representing the 14 Elks lodges in the Southwest District. The event will be held at Wilmington College’s Fred Raizk Arena.

Following are the top two results in each division during the county competition Dec. 10 at Wilmington High School, according to local Elks hoop shoot chairman Mike Williams.

Long was the winner in the girls 8-9 year old division with Chloe Scott as runnerup.

Pittser won the boys 8-9 year old division with Michael Noszka finishing second.

Martin was first in the girls 10-11 year old division with Emma Redman took second place.

Robinson was the boys 10-11 year old division winner with Christopher Stewart finishing as runnerup.

Murphy won the girls 12-13 year old division with Kenley Robinson second.

Collum was the winner in the boys 12-13 year old division with Carter Euton in second place.

