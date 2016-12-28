Moeller-Alter matchup highlights Barnhill showcase at Little Miami

The 8th edition of the Kevin C. Barnhill Coaches Basketball Showcase returns over the Martin Luther King weekend with two days of basketball at Little Miami High School.

On Jan. 14, perennial Greater Catholic League powerhouses Archbishop Moeller and Kettering Alter square off in a neutral site match-up at 8 p.m.

On Jan. 16, the Little Miami Panthers take on highly-ranked Wyoming Cowboys at 8 p.m.

Both days include a full undercard of games showcasing the future varsity stars of each school starting at 4 p.m.

Individual day and all session tickets will be available at the participating schools starting Jan. 9 and will be available at the gate each day.

Net proceeds benefit the Kevin C. Barnhill Memorial Scholarship and Community Outreach Fund of greater Warren County.

For more information call the event hotline at 513-703-0810 or email [email protected]