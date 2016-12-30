Furious Falcon rally falls 3 points short 55-52

WAYNESVILLE — Early in the third quarter in the championship game of the Spartan Basketball Holiday Classic at WHS, there weren’t any wheels left to fall off the Clinton-Massie basketball team.

But down 20, coach Todd Cook and his Falcons somehow managed to cobble together enough tires to put together a furious comeback.

While that effort fell short, 55-52 to Little Miami, it was inspiring nonetheless. Strong defensive play forced Little Miami (6-3 on the year) into 9 second turnovers and 4-for-19 shooting. The Panthers had 3 turnovers and were 14 for 29 from the floor in the first half while opening up a 43-23 advantage.

Clinton-Massie (1-7), on the other hand, came out flat, making just 3 of its first 17 shots. But in the third, the Falcons hit 6 of 10 and climbed on the back of Trey Uetrecht to make a go of it to the very end.

Uetrecht put together a solid all-around showing — 10 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, a steal, a blocked shot and a charge on defense. He assisted on 3 baskets when CM cut the difference from 20 to 11 with 2:33 to go in the third.

Bailey Leforge then turned playmaker, dishing out assists on back-to-back baskets, the last being a Noah Greathouse 3-pointer. Massie trailed 46-37 going to the final period.

A Uetrecht stickback came just before Thomas Myers took a charge at the 4:03 mark. The teams traded free throws and the Falcons were down 51-45 with 3:33 to play.

Uetrecht found an open Greathouse who buried a 3-pointer and suddenly it was a 51-48 deficit with more than 3 minutes on the clock. Both teams seemed a bit tight from this point and the offense suffered. It was still 51-48 with less than 40 seconds to play.

Alex Johnson made 2 free throws then Uetrecht hit from the floor and it was 53-50 with 28.6 seconds to go. Massie gained possession following a held ball situation. After a missed 3-pointer, Griffin Cook hit 2 of 3 free throws with 11.1 seconds remaining to make it 53-52.

Johnson hit a couple free throws with 7.9 seconds left to push the difference to 55-52.

Daulton Wolfe hit 4 from 3-point range in the opening half and finished with 12 points to go along with 7 rebounds. Chris Demler came off the bench to score 7 points.

Colton Metz put together a fine all-around game for the Panthers with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals and a block. Johnson led all players with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

SUMMARY

December 30, 2016

Spartan Basketball Holiday Classic

@Waynesville High School

Little Miami 55 Clinton-Massie 52

LM 23.15.08.09…..55

CM 08.14.15.15…..52

(55) LITTLE MIAMI (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Metz 4-0-2-10 Whitacre 3-2-1-9 Fenner 2-0-1-5 Ryan 3-1-0-7 Johnson 4-2-8-18 Gevedon 2-0-2-6 Tramuta 0-0-0-0 Price 0-0-0-0 Ungruhe 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-5-14-55

(52) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 4-0-1-9 Cook 0-0-4-4 Greathouse 4-2-0-10 Uetrecht 4-1-1-10 Wolfe 4-4-0-12 Leforge 0-0-0-0 Bare 0-0-0-0 Demler 3-0-1-7. TOTALS 19-7-52

FIELD GOALS: CM 19-53 (Myers 4-8 Wolfe 4-9 Demler 3-7); LM 18-48 (Metz 4-11 Ryan 3-6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 7-20 (Wolfe 4-7 Greathouse 2-5); LM 5-19 (Johnson 2-6 Whitacre 2-6)

FREE THROWS: CM 7-10 (Cook 4-5); LM 14-23 (Johnson 8-12)

REBOUNDS: CM-36 (Uetrecht 9 Wolfe 7 Myers 6 Leforge 4 Greathouse 4); LM-35 (Johnson 10 Metz 7)

ASSISTS: CM-12 (Uetrecht 6 Wolfe 2 Leforge 2); LM-10 (Metz 6)

STEALS: CM-8 (Myers 4); LM-14 (Metz 6)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-3; LM-2

TURNOVERS: CM-20; LM-12

