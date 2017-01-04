WHS shrugs off slow start, speeds by WCH 56-32

WILMINGTON – The Hurricane scored the last 11 points of the opening period and coasted to a 56-32 South Central Ohio League victory over Washington Court House Wednesday.

“I just felt like our energy was not high to start off the game, at both levels the varsity and JV,” WHS coach Zach Williams said. “I think the varsity kind of woke up with Court House in there battling, doing things we told them they would do.”

Mya Jackson accounted for six of her eight first quarter points in the run on her way to a game-high 27 points. She had 16 at the intermission.

Faith Sanderson started the spurt with a bomb midway through the first quarter and added a pair of free throws later. She tallied Wilmington’s first five points of the second quarter to finish the half with 10 points. Sanderson finished the game with 19.

“Defense definitely sparked that run, created a lot of transition points,” Williams said.

The Hurricane advantage reached 20 by the end of the third quarter, 44-24, after it scored the final six of the period.

Wilmington (9-2, 5-1) led by as much as 56-30 with 2:40 left in the contest.

“At halftime, the talk was extending the lead and not being complacent with where we were,” said Williams “I was worried. They (Washington) were never out of any game I have them on film. My girls had effort but didn’t play smart at times. We have to tighten our game up.”

Hannah Haithcock led the Lions (3-5, 2-4) with 13 points, eight of those coming in the second quarter.

Ray Burns had four of her six points in the opening period for the Blue Lions.

January 4, 2017

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 56 Washington 32

WA 06.12.06.08…..32

WL 16.15.13.12…..56

(32) WASHINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Burns 1-4-6, Hines 2-0-4, Wallace 2-0-4, Haithcock 5-3-13, Woods 1-0-2, Garrison 0-0-0, Taylor 0-3-3, Jenkins 0-0-0. Total 11-10-32. 3-point goals: None. FTM-FTA 10-16, 63 percent.

(56) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 1-0-2, Jackson 13-1-27, Sanderson 7-3-19, Stewart 1-1-3, Frisco 1-1-3, Quallen 0-0-0, K. Jamiel 0-0-0, Edingfield 1-0-2. Total 24-6-56. 3-point goals: 2 (Sanderson 2). FTM-FTA 6-8, 75 percent.

Faith Sanderson had 19 points for Wilmington in Wednesday’s 56-32 win over Washington in SCOL girls basketball action at Fred Summers Court. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_wil_sandersonHB_TM.jpg Faith Sanderson had 19 points for Wilmington in Wednesday’s 56-32 win over Washington in SCOL girls basketball action at Fred Summers Court. Tina Murdock | News Journal File

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

