Denier gets 100th win as BHS wrestlers defeat EC, WHS

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester won a pair of matches Wednesday in a three-team match at the Blanchester Intermediate School gym.

Kyle Denier was credited with the 100th win of his career, coach Scott Nicely said.

“He means a lot to us, just coming in every year and grinding it out,” Nicely said. “He kinda defines our program, the kind of kids we get, the tenacity. He comes in every day and gives it everything he’s got. He’s a great kid.”

Blanchester defeated East Clinton 48-30 and Williamsburg 54-24.

East Clinton lost to Williamsburg 36-24.

Those who did not receive a forfeit and posted two wins on the night were Johnny Schirmer (126) and Brent Hopkins (132) for Blanchester; and Thomas Wright (170) of East Clinton.

Overall, the Wildcats are 7-5 in dual matches.

“We are doing better than I thought we would at this point,” said Nicely. “We are so young. We have a lot of work to do but we have progressed lot better than I thought we would.”

SUMMARY

January 4, 2017

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 48 East Clinton 30

106: Brayden Esposito (EC) pinned Daniel Davenport (B) 2:29

113: Double forfeit

120: Kyle Denier (B) won by forfeit

126: Johnny Schirmer (B) pinned Matt Horn (EC) 1:12

132: Brent Hopkins (B) pinned Austin Brock (EC) 1:16

138: Clayton Schirmer (B) won by forfeit

145: Lucas Thacker (B) won by forfeit

152: Ethan McHenry (B) won by forfeit

160: Noah Morgan (EC) pinned Dalton McMullen (B) 1:31

170: Thomas Wright (EC) pinned Hayden Tedrick (B) 0:41

182: Steven Latchford (B) won by forfeit

195: Nathaneal Trimm (EC) won by forfeit

220: Christen Stone (EC) won by forfeit

285: Cade Huston (B) won by forfeit

Williamsburg 36 East Clinton 24

106: Brayden Esposito (EC) won by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Matt Horn (EC) was pinned by Wallace (W) 0:53

132: Austin Brock (EC) pinned Ratliff (W)

138: Double forfeit

145: Double forfeit

152: EC forfeits to Lefker (W)

160: Noah Morgan (EC) won by forfeit

170: Thomas Wright (EC) pinned Barnhart (W) 2:49

182: EC forfeits to Kunkle (W)

195: Nathaneal Trimm (EC) was pinned by Berry (W) 0:52

220: Christen Stone (EC) was pinned by Bailey (W) 0:31

285: EC forfeits to Stears (W)

Blanchester 54 Williamsburg 24

106: Daniel Davenport (B) won by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Kyle Denier (B) won by forfeit

126: Johnny Schirmer (B) pinned Wallace (W) 5:29

132: Brent Hopkins (B) pinned Ratliff (W) 0:45

138: Clayton Schirmer (B) won by forfeit

145: Lucas Thacker (B) won by forfeit

152: Ethan McHenry (B) was pinned by Lefker (W) 4:15

160: Dalton McMullen (B) won by forfeit

170: Hayden Tedrick (B) pinned Barnhart (W) 1:22

182: Steven Latchford (B) pinned Kunkle (W) 4:25

195: BHS forfeits to Berry (W)

220: BHS forfeits to Bailey (W)

285: BHS forfeits to Stears (W)

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_brenthopkins_EC.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_haydentedrick_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_hopkins_EC.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_jschirmer_EC.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_jschirmer_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_jschirmer2_EC.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_jschirmer2_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_jschirmer3_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_jschirmer4_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_stevenlatchford_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_austinbrock_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_esposito_BL.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_esposito2_BL.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_morgan_BL.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_trimm_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_wright_BL.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_wright_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_ec_wright2_WBG.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_bl_haydentredrick2_WBG.jpg

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports