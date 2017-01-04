Massie girls rally but fall short to McClain 41-35

GREENFIELD — Clinton-Massie rallied in the fourth quarter but came up short to McClain 41-35 in South Central Ohio League girls basketball game at the McClain gym.

The loss leaves the Lady Falcons at 5-5 overall and 1-4 in league play. McClain improves to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the SCOL.

“They really hurt us on the glass and we struggled to finish around the rim which has been one thing we have struggled with this year,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “

Johanna Theetge led Massie with 11 points. She made 5 of 7 free throws. Massie connected on 8 of 11 as a team from the line.

Malea Montavon had 4 baskets beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 12 points. Taylor Polley had 11 points. The Lady Tigers were 13 for 21 at the line.

McClain grabbed a 13-6 first quarter lead as Beth Montgomery scored 6 in the opening period for the Lady Tigers. Polley had 5.

Montavon made a trio of her 3-pointers in the second but Savannah Myers countered with 5 points as Massie kept it close, 22-15, at the break.

McClain moved out to a 32-20 lead after 3 periods before the Lady Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter only to fall 6 points short. McGraw said CM had 16 turnovers.

Massie will play at East Clinton Saturday afternoon.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2017

@McClain High School

McClain 41 Clinton-Massie 35

C 06.09.05.15…..35

M 13.09.10.09…..41

(35) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ireland 0-0-0-0 Theetge 3-0-5-11 Cottrell 1-0-2-4 Rose 2-1-0-5 Conley 0-0-0-0 Leary 1-0-0-2 Doss 0-0-0-0 Newton 2-0-0-4 Myers 4-0-1-9. TOTALS 13-1-8/11-35

(41) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Montgomery 4-0-0-8 Stegbauer 0-0-2-2 Malea Montavon 4-4-0-12 Polley 2-0-7-11 Uhrig 1-0-0-2 Barton 0-0-0-0 Karrus 0-0-0-0 Kegley 0-0-2-2 Makenzie Montavon 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 12-4-13-41