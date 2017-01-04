Capital stuns WC women in OAC contest 57-43

COLUMBUS — Regan Stonerock came off the Capital bench with 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead a stunning upset of Wilmington 57-43 Wednesday night in Ohio Athletic Conference action at The Capital Center at Capital University.

The loss puts Wilmington at 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the OAC. WC has lost 3 straight games after winning 3 in a row.

Capital is 5-8 overall and now 1-5 in the conference.

After Wilmington scored the first basket of the game, the Crusaders scored the next 18 points and never looked back. WC made just 1 of 13 shots in the opening frame and lost the rebounding battle 12-5.

“We were not ready to play,” said Wilmington head coach Jerry Scheve. “We were not ready to compete at the level we needed to tonight and that was for a lot of different reasons. We simply were not ready to play. Capital played harder than we did.”

Wilmington, who hit just 4 of 13 from the floor in the second period, made it a 22-16 game in the third quarter when Ashley Andracki drained a 3-pointer at the 9:18 mark.

But Capital hit 16 of 18 free throws and Wilmington simply couldn’t buy a bucket. The Fightin’ Quakers were 8 of 15 at the line for the night and 16 for 51 from the field. Of the 19 shots beyond the arc, Wilmington made just 3.

“Basketball is a simple game that our team plays well. We just didn’t do it tonight,” Scheve concluded.

Mackenzie Campbell led WC with 18 points. Mary Moyer had a team-best 7 rebounds and was among a trio of players with 2 assists.

Wilmington will have its hands full again Saturday when Baldwin-Wallace, 4-1 in league play, visits Hermann Court. Tip-off at Fred Raizk Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2017

@The Capital Center, Capital University

Capital 57 Wilmington 43

W 02.09.16.16…..43

C 13.09.14.21…..57

(43) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Harman 1-0-0-2 Moyer 0-0-2-2 Jefferson 3-1-0-7 Andracki 2-1-1-6 Campbell 8-0-2-18 MUrphy 0-0-0-0 Hooper 1-1-1-4 Ritz 0-0-0-0 Smith 1-0-2-4 Tabor 0-0-0-0 Arling 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 16-3-8-43

(57) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Fondessy 3-0-0-6 E. Wachtman 1-0-6-8 Risner 2-0-0-4 A. Wachtman 2-0-7-11 Ondo 3-0-0-6 Bosch 0-0-0-0 Ovies 1-1-0-3 Stonerock 6-0-3-15 Horn 0-0-0-0 Pla 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 20-1-16-57

FIELD GOALS: W 16-51 (Campbell 8-18 Jefferson 3-12 Andracki 2-5); C 20-49 (Stonerock 6-8)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 3-19 (Jefferson 1-3 Andracki 1-4 Hooper 1-5); C 1-3

FREE THROWS: W 8-15 (Moyer 2-2 Smith 2-2 Campbell 2-2); C 16-18 (A. Wachtman 7-8 E. Wachtman 6-7)

REBOUNDS: W-26 (Moyer 7 Campbell 5 Andracki 4 Hooper 2); C-40 (Stonerock 14)

ASSISTS: W-8 (Harman 2 Moyer 2 Andracki 2); C-10

STEALS: W-8 (Jefferson 2 Campbell 2); C-14 (Fondessy 6)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-0; C-1

TURNOVERS: W-23; C-23

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-2.jpg