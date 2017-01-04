Unbeaten Miami Trace too much for East Clinton 70-38

EBER — Miami Trace remained unbeaten with a 70-38 win over East Clinton Wednesday in South Central Ohio League girls basketball action at the Panther Pit.

Tanner Bryant scored 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Lady Panthers. Victoria Fliehman, former student in the EC school district, had 17 points.

For East Clinton, sophomore Mackenzie Campbell had 11 points and junior Paige Lilly scored 10.

“I give Trace all the credit in the world,” East Clinton head coach Steven Gerber said. “Those kids play hard and they have scorers all over the floor. That’s tough to defend when they shoot the ball as well as they do.

“Offensively, we have good quarters and we have lulls. They got after us a little bit and forced us into some turnovers. Once we settled down, I thought we did fine. They pressured us into a lot of mistakes. We didn’t play as well as we could have tonight.”

Miami Trace led wire-to-wire in this one, starting out with a 7-2 run to open the game. The Lady Astros made it 9-6 but Trace put together 8 unanswered points for a 17-6 advantage.

Eventually it was 29-17 after one and 40-21 at halftime in favor of Miami Trace as the scoring pace slowed in the second period.

“I thought (East Clinton) did a good job in the first quarter,” Miami Trace coach Ben Ackley said. “I thought that we had the pace where we wanted it. Becca Ratliff came in off the bench in the first quarter and really played well for us.

“We weren’t happy with the amount of points we gave up in the first quarter. They are much improved. They have three really nice guards who handle the ball well and they are quick.

East Clinton trailed 54-31 after the third period.

East Clinton is now 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the SCOL. Miami Trace is 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the league.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2017

@Miami Trace High School

Miami Trace 70 East Clinton 38

EC 17.04.10.07…..38

MT 29.11.14.16…..70

(70) MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 0-0-0; Cassidy Lovett 2-0-4; Becca Ratliff 1 (1)-0-5; Hanna Reisinger 0 (2)-0-6; Shaylee McDonald 0 (1)-0-3; Victoria Fliehman 4 (2)-3-17; Tanner Bryant 12 (1)-0-27; Tori Evans 0 (1)-0-3; Samantha Ritenour 2-1-5; Tori Riley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (8)4-70. Free throw shooting: 4 of 6 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 2; Fliehman, 2; Ratliff, McDonald, Bryant, Evans. Combined field goal shooting: 29 of 65 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 19 for 42 percent. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 30 (14 offensive). Assists: 13. Personal fouls: 12. Steals: 23.

(38) EAST CLINTON — Lacey Peterman 0-0-0; Mackenzie Campbell 4 (1)-0-11; Paige Lilly 3 (1)-1-10; Miranda Beener 0-2-2; Kaitlyn Durbin 1 (1)-0-5; Bre Davis 0-0-0; Sierra Christian 1-2-4; Rhylee Luttrell 0-0-0; Kayla Hall 3-0-6. TOTALS — 12 (3)-5-38. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Campbell, Lilly, Durbin. Combined field goal shooting: 15 of 35 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Turnovers: 29. Offensive rebounds: 6.

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104 or on Twitter @choppes1

