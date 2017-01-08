Reserve ’Cats clobber Tigers 47-17

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester’s reserve boys basketball team had no problem Friday night defeating Bethel-Tate 47-17.

Blanchester led 14-5 after one quarter and pulled away as the game continued.

Ten different Wildcats scored, led by Eric Patton who had eight points. Lane Heeg and Wesley Mitchell each had seven points.

Brant Bandow scored six points. Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister and Cole Feirl each scored four points. Nevan Coyle had three points. Noah Armocida and Jacob Fischer each scored two points.