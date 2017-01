LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve boys basketball team was defeated by Chillicothe 40-23 Friday night in South Central Ohio League action at the EC gym.

Zach Mitchell, Dylan Michael and Matt Mitchell led the Astros scoring 5 points each. Austin Arellano, Seth Garrison and Trenton Shoemaker had 2 points each.

Adrian Beverly and AJ Corbin both led the Cavaliers with 8 points.