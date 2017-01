LEES CREEK — The Chillicothe Cavaliers took a 40-28 win against the East Clinton Astros Friday night in the freshman boys basketball game at the ECHS gym.

After being within one point at the end of first three quarters, the Astros were outscored in the final quarter 16-5.

Gunner Neanover and Matt Hall were the leading scorers for the Astros with 7 points each. Aiden Henson had 6 points and Tristian Burkitt had 4. Cameron Vadnais and Owen Dalton both had 2 points.