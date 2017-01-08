WC men come up short at Baldwin Wallace 73-69

BEREA – The Wilmington College men’s basketball team had its comeback attempt fall a tad short Saturday as the Fightin’ Quakers lost to Baldwin-Wallace 73-69 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at the Ursprung Gymnasium.

“We weren’t really ready to play,” said Wilmington head coach K.C. Hunt. “Too many unforced errors with 20 turnovers and some defensive lapses. We had a chance late, but didn’t make enough winning plays.”

After trailing by 11 points with eight minutes remaining, Wilmington started its climb back into the game.

“We decided we were ready to compete,” said Hunt. “We played with the edge and attitude we needed to have. We have a chance to be a good team, but we have to learn to play for all 40 minutes.”

A quick 8-2 run got things rolling and pumped some confidence into the young Quakers. Following a pair of free throws by junior D.J. Iles, Wilmington trailed by four with a shade of two minutes remaining.

Unfortunately, Wilmington had three empty possessions. But, the fight wasn’t over. Iles’ three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining pulled WC to within three. BW split a pair of free throws to secure the victory.

Junior Christian Jones finished with a team-high 16 points, while freshman Noah Chatman added 12 points and eight rebounds. Iles had 12 points and four assists for Wilmington.

With its three-game winning streak over, Wilmington (6-7 overall, 1-5 OAC) hosts Muskingum 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

SUMMARY

January 7, 2017

@Ursprung Gymnasium, Berea

Baldwin-Wallace 73 Wilmington 69

WC 27.42…..69

BW 35.38…..73

(69) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) C. Jones 6-4-0-16 Lewis 0-0-0-0 Iles 3-1-5-12 Russell 2-1-3-8 Chatman 5-0-2-12 Patrick 2-1-0-5 J. Jones 0-0-1-1 Smith 0-0-0-0 Greene 2-1-0-5 Moore 1-0-2-4 Scott 2-2-0-6. TOTALS 23-10-13-69

(73) BALDWIN WALLACE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brandy 1-0-2-4 Battle 3-0-4-10 Kaminski 0-0-0-0 Kuhn 1-1-5-8 Fetherolf 8-3-4-23 Quiring 4-1-1-10 Gerhardt 0-0-0-0 Nahra 2-1-0-5 Colombo 4-0-2-10 Nader 1-0-1-3 Richardson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-6-19-73

FIELD GOALS: WC 23-55 (C. Jones 6-10 Chatman 5-7 Iles 3-6); BW 24-47 (Fetherolf 8-15 Colombo 4-4 Quiring 4-6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC 10-22 (C. Jones 4-6); BW 6-14 (Fetherolf 3-6)

FREE THROWS: WC 13-17 (Iles 5-5); BW 19-26 (Kuhn 5-6)

REBOUNDS: WC-30 (Chatman 8 Greene 4 Moore 4 Lewis 3 C. Joens 2 Russell 2 Scott 2); BW-29 (Fetherolf 9)

ASSISTS: WC-14 (Iles 4 C. Jones 2 Russell 2 Greene 2); BW-10

STEALS: WC-6 (Russell 3); BW-12 (Kuhn 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-2 (Lewis 2); BW-3

TURNOVERS: WC-20; BW-18