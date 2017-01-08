Lady Cavs crush Lady ’Cane 49-27

CHILLICOTHE — With an offense that was never able to get untracked, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team was never in the game Saturday, losing to Chillicothe 49-27.

The South Central Ohio League loss puts the Lady Hurricane at 9-3 overall and 5-2 in league play.

Chillicothe improves to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the league. The Lady Cavaliers remain a game behind league leader Miami Trace, who is 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the league. WHS drops two games out of first.

Mya Jackson led Wilmington with 8 points but had just 1 point in the second half. Faith Sanderson and Leah Frisco had 7 points each. Jasmine Jamiel added 5.

Wilmington was 3 for 9 at the free throw line and committed 13 turnovers.

Chillicothe was just 2 for 6 at the line with 15 turnovers.

Osh Brown led all scorers with 15 points.

Chillicothe jumped right on Wilmington 16-5 after the first period and led 26-14 at the intermission. Shawntel Smith led CHS with 8 points in the first half. In all, the Smith trio of Shawntel, Shawnee and Shawnice combined for 20 of the 26 Lady Cavs points in the first half. Brown had just 5.

But in the second half, the Smiths had just 3 points while Brown went off for 10, including 8 in the final period.

SUMMARY

January 7, 2017

@Chillicothe High School

Chillicothe 49 Wilmington 27

W 05.09.05.08…..27

C 16.10.11.12…..49

(27) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 2-1-0-5 Jackson 3-0-2-8 Sanderson 3-1-0-7 Stewart 0-0-0-0 Frisco 3-0-1-7 K. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Edingfield 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 11-2-3-27

(49) CHILLICOTHE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Shawnee Smith 3-2-0-8 Shawntel Smith 3-2-0-8 Devlin 0-0-1-1 Shawnice Smith 3-1-0-7 Brown 7-0-1-15 Price 2-0-0-4 Greene 3-0-0-6 Johnson 0-0-0-0 Daniels 0-0-0-0 Corbin 0-0-0-0 Evans 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-5-2-49