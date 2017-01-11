WC men drop 2nd straight 4-point OAC game

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team dropped a back and forth battle with Muskingum Wednesday, 81-77, in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Fred Raizk Arena.

The lead changed hands 18 times and was tied at 9 times, including at 67, 70, 74 and 75 late in the game.

The Fightin’ Quakers led early 16-11 but the Muskies scored 13 of the next 17 points to grab a 24-20 lead.

Wilmington came right back to go up 33-28. It was 39-30 WC after Nathan Scott drained back-to-back 3-pointers late in the half.

Muskingum scored 13 unanswered points going into the second half and surged to the lead 43-39. Wilmington rallied from a 58-53 deficit late in the game.

For the Quakers, it was the second straight 4-point OAC loss. WC also dropped a 73-69 decision to Baldwin-Wallace on Saturday.

Noah Chatman had 14 points to pace the WC offense. Will Patrick scored 10. In all, 12 players scored for K.C. Hunt’s Wilmington squad.

WC had a 34-13 advantage in bench points but Muskingum dominated 20-2 in second chance points.

Wilmington is 6-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference. Muskingum is 9-4 overall and 3-3 in the OAC.

SUMMARY

January 11, 2017

@Fred Raizk Arena

Muskingum 81 Wilmington 77

M 38.43…..81

W 39.38…..77

(81) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Keyes 4-0-2-10 Wilson 1-1-2-5 Paige 2-2-2-8 Marsh 11-2-2-26 Dempsey 6-0-7-19 Glass 0-0-0-0 Peart 4-0-5-13 Geller 0-0-0-0 Robinson 0-0-0-0 Hisey 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 28-5-20-81

(77) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Russell 2-0-0-4 Chatman 5-0-4-14 C. Jones 2-1-4-9 Patrick 4-0-2-10 Iles 2-2-0-6 Lewis 1-1-0-3 J. Jones 1-1-2-5 Smith 1-0-0-2 Greene 1-0-0-2 Harris 0-0-0-0 Pittman 2-0-0-4 Moore 4-0-1-9 Scott 3-2-1-9. TOTALS 28-7-14-77

FIELD GOALS: M 28-58 (Marsh 11-18 Dempsey 6-10 Keyes 4-6); W 28-58 (Chatman 5-6 Moore 4-5 Patrick 4-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 5-17 (Marsh 2-4); W 7-19 (Iles 2-4 Scott 2-7)

FREE THROWS: M 20-32 (Marsh 7-11 Peart 5-8); W 14-18 (Chatman 4-4 C Jones 4-4)

REBOUNDS: M-38 (Marsh 9); W-33 (Scott 6 Pittman 5 Moore 3 Patrick 3 Chatman 3 Russell 3)

ASSISTS: M-10 (Dempsey 3 Keyes 3); W-16 (Smith 3 Scott 2 Lewis 2 Patrick 2 Russell 2)

STEALS: M-7; W-6 (Lewis 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-3 (Keyes 3); W-0

TURNOVERS: M-13; W-15

