Campbell leads WC women over Muskingum 67-60

NEW CONCORD — Mackenzie Campbell had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Wilmington College to a 67-60 win over Muskingum in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball Wednesday at the Steele Center on the Muskingum campus.

The win puts the Fightin’ Quakers at 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the OAC. After losing 3 straight, WC has now won 2 in a row.

The Muskies drop to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Campbell hit on 8 of 12 from the field and also had 3 assists and 2 steals. Ashley Andracki had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Emily Harman dropped in 6 for 6 at the free throw line and finished with 12 points.

Wilmington trailed just once in the first half, 3-2, and seemed in control most of the way.

However, the Fightin’ Quakers couldn’t shake the Muskies until the third quarter. Campbell had 6 in the third and Harmann added 4. Andracki’s 3-pointer at the 1:09 mark of the third gave WC its biggest lead of the night, 51-34.

Muskingum was able to cut the difference in the fourth period but never seriously challenged Jerry Scheve’s squad down the stretch.

SUMMARY

January 11, 2017

@Anne C. Steele Center

Wilmington 67 Muskingum 60

W 18.14.19.16…..67

M 12.15.08.25…..60

(67) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jefferson 1-1-1-4 Andracki 6-3-0-15 Campbell 8-1-4-21 Harman 3-0-6-12 Moyer 3-1-0-7 Murphy 0-0-0-0 Hooper 0-0-0-0 Ritz 1-0-0-2 Smith 1-0-2-4 Tabor 1-0-0-2 Arling 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-6-13-67

(60) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Taylor 7-0-2-16 Smith 3-1-3-10 Besancon 3-1-0-7 Carson 6-2-0-14 Clark 0-0-1-1 Parkman 1-0-0-2 Moses 0-0-1-1 Stocker 0-0-1-1 Fennimore 0-0-0-0 Payton 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 23-4-10-60

FIELD GOALS: W 24-57 (Campbell 8-12 Andracki 6-12; M 23-70 (Taylor 7-11)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 6-26 (Andracki 3-8; M 4-19

FREE THROWS: W 13-16 (Harman 6-6 Campbell 4-4; M 10-17

REBOUNDS: W-47 (Campbell 13 Andracki 8 Jefferson 6 Moyer 6); M-39 (Clark 9 Parkman 6)

ASSISTS: W-12 (Campbell 3 Andracki 3); M-10 (Smith 4)

STEALS: W-8 (Jefferson 3); M-14 (Taylor 5)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-0; M-1

TURNOVERS: W-19; M-9

