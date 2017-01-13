Mansfield’s 33 not enough, ’Cane falls 54-53

CHILLICOTHE — Despite leading for most of the game, Wilmington was outscored 20-13 in the final period and lost to Chillicothe, 54-53, Friday night in South Central Ohio League boys basketball action.

Jeffery Mansfield had a huge offensive night for Wilmington, netting 33 points. He converted 11 of 14 free throws. Chris Wolary had 10 points.

WHS was 13 for 19 at the free throw line but did not hit a three-pointer in the loss.

Will Roderick led Chillicothe with 14 points and Brandon Maughmer chipped in with 12. The Cavalier were 7 for 11 at the free throw line.

Wilmington is 7-4, 5-2. The Hurricane’s four losses have been by a total of 10 points — five to Miami Trace, one to Princeton and three to Mason.

Chillicothe improves to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the SCOL.

Both WHS and CHS trail league leader Miami Trace, who stands at 6-0 in the SCOL. The Panthers game with Washington Friday night was postponed because of a safety concerns following a reported bomb threat in Fayette County.

The Hurricane defense dominated the first quarter, holding the Cavaliers to just three points while forcing four turnovers. Neither team, though, was setting offensive records. The first points didn’t come until the 4:48 mark of the opening period when Dylan Beaugard (8 in the first half) converted a basket. Wilmington picked up its largest lead of the period when Mansfield got one to fall at the buzzer for a 9-3 advantage.

Wilmington kept up the pressure in the second. The Cavaliers made just 2 of their first 10 field goal attempts. Beaugard had four points in the second to give WHS a 15-5 lead and force Chillicothe to call timeout at the 5:38 mark of the period.

The stoppage in play seemed to work for the Cavaliers as they outscored the Hurricane 10-3 over the next few minutes. Wilmington righted its ship, though, as Wolary scored and Mansfield (13 in the first half) went the distance with a dunk off a steal, 22-15. Even though the scoring pace picked up in the second quarter — WHS was 8 of 10 from the field in the second quarter — the difference was still six at the half, 26-20 in favor of the Hurricane.

The WHS lead went back to 12 at 37-25 midway through the third period. Mansfield scored eight in the third. However, the Hurricane had a flurry of turnovers and the Cavaliers jumped right back into the game, 37-31. The two teams were still separated by six as they went to the final quarter, 40-34.

As the fourth quarter unfolded, Chillicothe kept things tight, getting as close as three and behind by never more than six. WHS head coach Michael Noszka took a timeout following a Wolary free throw at 5:05 with WHS up 46-42.

The Cavaliers came out of the timeout and scored four unanswered points to tie the game at 46-46. The WHS offense was sputtering, committing five turnovers in the first five minutes of the quarter. Simon Roderick finally gave the Cavs its first lead, 49-46, with a three-pointer and WHS stopped the clock with a timeout at 3:10.

Wilmington mostly faced a 3-4 point deficit until the final minute. Mansfield had a steal and layin to get the Hurricane within 52-51 with 45 seconds to go in the fourth. Mansfield converted a pair of free throws to put WHS back in front but Maughmer hit a runner to give the lead and the game to the Cavs, 54-53.

SUMMARY

January 13, 2017

@Hatten Memorial Gym

Chillicothe 54 Wilmington 53

W 09.17.14.13…..53

C 03.17.14.20…..54

(53) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gauche 0-0-0-0 Smith 1-0-0-2 Beaugard 4-0-0-8 Mansfield 11-0-11-33 Wolary 4-0-2-10 Griffith 0-0-0-0 Wright 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 20-0-13-53

(54) CHILLICOTHE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Maughmer 4-1-3-12 Danzy 2-2-0-6 Barnes 2-1-0-5 W. Roderick 6-0-2-14 S. Roderick 2-1-2-7 Benson 0-0-0-0 Johnson 2-2-0-6 Coffland 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 20-7-7-54

Jeffery Mansfield had 33 of Wilmington’s 53 points Friday night but the Hurricane came up on the short end of a 54-53 score at Chillicothe. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_wmansfield.jpg Jeffery Mansfield had 33 of Wilmington’s 53 points Friday night but the Hurricane came up on the short end of a 54-53 score at Chillicothe. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File