Falcons make it 2 straight in SCOL play 59-45

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After five straight losses to start its South Central Ohio League slate, Clinton-Massie now has notched two straight wins, the latest coming Friday after holding off cross-county rival East Clinton 59-45.

The Falcons (3-8, 2-5) led by as much as 33-14 late in the second half but needed to score the last 10 of the night to finish off the Astros, which had an opportunity to cut CM’s margin to one possession with 1:49 left in the game.

“They played extremely hard. They fought. But it’s been the same old story for us. I think we had 17 turnovers tonight, 13 or 14 in the first half. Then we came back to get within four,” EC head coach Tony Berlin said. “Then we end up getting beat by 14, because of things we had been working on but didn’t do — turning the ball over, quick shots.”

In the last 109 seconds, Trey Uetrecht, who had a team-high 16 points, muscled the ball inside to put the Falcons up 52-45. EC coughed up the ensuing inbound pass, which Chris Demler coverted into old-fashioned three-point play and a 55-45 Massie cushion.

Uetrecht stuck back a missed free throw seconds later and Daulton Wolfe, one of three Falcons in double figures with 10 points, buried a pair of free throws to round out the scoring.

Thomas Myers was the other Falcon in double-figures with 12, six of them coming in a minute stretch of the second period to give Massie its largest lead of the evening.

“The starting lineup, the first part of the game, probably played the best team basketball I’ve seen them play,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “We were clicking on all cylinders and making extra passes. We came out in full-court defensive pressure and turned the ball over some. It gets us instant offense and gets us in the flow.”

Wyatt Floyd led all scorers with 22 points, 10 of them in the third quarter to help the Astros (2-9, 1-5) get within single-digits of the Falcons for the first time since the middle of the opening period. JT McCarren chipped in with 11 for the Astros.

January 13, 2017

@Lebanon Road Gym

Clinton-Massie 59 East Clinton 45

EC 08.14.16.07…..45

CM 19.19.09.12…..59

(59) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conner 2-1-5-10, Floyd 7-0-8-22, McCarren 4-0-3-11, Olds 0-0-0-0, Michael 0-0-0-0, Pence 0-0-2-2, Mitchell 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 13-1-18-45. FTM-FTA 18-28, 64 percent.

(45) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Chowning 2-0-0-4, Cook 2-1-0-5, Myers 5-0-2-12, Uetrecht 6-0-4-16, Wolfe 3-2-2-10, Demler 2-0-1-5, Greathouse 2-1-0-5, Laake 0-0-0-0, Leforge 1-0-0-2, Settlemyre 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 23-4-9-59. FTM-FTA 9-13, 69 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

BOYS STANDINGS South Central Ohio League Team W-L W-L Miami Trace 10-2 6-0 Wilmington 7-4 5-2 Chillicothe 6-5 5-2 Washington 5-6 4-2 McClain 4-11 2-5 Clinton-Massie 3-8 2-5 Hillsboro 2-9 2-5 East Clinton 2-9 1-6 Friday’s Games Chillicothe 54 Wilmington 53 Clinton-Massie 59 East Clinton 45 Hillsboro 54 McClain 52 Miami Trace vs Washington PPD

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

