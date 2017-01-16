Blue Lions claw Lady Astros 58-33

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington’s Hannah Haithcock scored 24 points Saturday to lead the Lady Blue Lions to a 58-33 win over East Clinton in South Central Ohio League action.

The loss drops the Lady Astros to 5-10 overall and 2-7 in the SCOL.

Washington is now 3-6 in the league and 4-7 in all games.

Haithcock had 14 points in the second half, including 9 in the third quarter when the Blue Lions extended a 27-18 halftime lead to 42-24.

East Clinton could have made things much more interesting but an 8 for 22 performance at the free throw line hurt any thoughts of a comeback. The Lady Astros were 3 of 10 at the line in the first half.

Kaitlyn Durbin had 10 points to lead East Clinton in the scoring column Saturday.

SUMMARY

January 14, 2017

@Washington Senior High School

Washington 58 East Clinton 33

W 19.08.15.06…..58

E 06.12.06.10…..33

(33) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lacey Peterman 2-1-1-6 Mackenzie Campbell 2-0-1-5 Paige Lilly 0-0-4-4 Miranda Beener 0-0-0-0 Kaitlyn Durbin 4-0-2-10 Bre Davis 1-0-0-2 Sierra Christian 2-0-0-4 Rhylee Luttrell 0-0-0-0 Kayla Hall 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 12-1-8/22-33

(58) WASHINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rayana Burns 4-0-2-10 Maddy Garrison 1-0-0-2 Bre Taylor 0-0-0-0 Kassidy Hines 1-1-0-3 Savannah Wallace 3-0-0-6 Savanna Davis 0-0-0-0 Tabby Woods 3-0-4-10 Shawna Conger 1-1-0-3 Mddy Jenkins 0-0-0-0 Hannah Haithcock 11-1-1-24. TOTALS 24-3-7/10-58

Photo by Chris Hoppes http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_KaitlynDurbin_RH.jpg Photo by Chris Hoppes Photo by Chris Hoppes http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_MackenzieCampbell_RH.jpg Photo by Chris Hoppes