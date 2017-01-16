Hillsboro rallies to edge Clinton-Massie 39-37

HILLSBORO — Clinton-Massie was unable to hold an 11-point third quarter lead Saturday and lost to Hillsboro 39-37 in South Central Ohio League girls basketball action.

The loss leaves the Lady Falcons at 5-8 overall and 1-7 in the league.

Hillsboro is now 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the SCOL.

Savannah Myers led Clinton-Massie with 12 points.

The Lady Falcons were 11 for 20 at the free throw line.

Madi Marsh had 11 points to lead Hillsboro in scoring.

Clinton-Massie trailed 6-3 after the first quarter but turned that around with a big second quarter and held an 18-11 halftime advantage.

The CM lead grew to 34-23 at the end of the third as Myers poured in six points in the period. But Massie made just 2 of 10 from the field in the fourth as the Lady Indians rallied for the win.

SUMMARY

January 14, 2017

@Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro 39 Clinton-Massie 37

HB 06.05.12.16…..39

CM 03.15.16.06…..37

(37) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Emily Ireland 0-0-0-0 Johanna Theetge 1-0-2-4 Faith Cotttrell 1-1-2-5 Brooke Rose 1-0-3-5 Haley Conley 0-0-0-0 Sydney Leary 1-0-2-4 Madilyn Newton 2-1-2-7 Savannah Myers 6-0-0-12. TOTALS 12-2-11-37

(39) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Natalie Sullivan 3-0-1-7 Kayden Watson 0-0-0-0 Sydney Bobbitt 0-0-0-0 Kelsey Burns 0-0-0-0 Lana Grover 3-3-0-9 Madi Marsh 3-3-2-11 Riley Moberly 0-0-0-0 Taylor Chaney 3-0-0-6 Kaley Burns 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 15-6-3-39