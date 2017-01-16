WHS pushes, but Trace holds firm in 38-33 win

EBER — Miami Trace maintained its hold on first place in the South Central Ohio League Saturday with a 38-33 win over Wilmington.

A large crowd turned out to witness this clash of two of the top three teams in the league as they battled for the final girls SCOL basketball title.

Miami Trace, now 13-0 overall and 9-0 in the SCOL, was led by junior Tanner Bryant with 13 points. She was high scorer in the game overall.

For Wilmington, 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the league, sophomore Mya Jackson led with 11 points.

“I thought our girls gave a great effort and never stopped fighting the entire game,” Wilmington head coach Zach Williams said. “Our defense was exceptional. If you hold Miami Trace to under 40 points, you should have a good chance to win.

“When you shoot 6 of 14 from the line and we missed some bunnies inside, missed some lay-ups, that’s going to haunt you. That’s what happened tonight. I think we had a chance to win. We were there, we just didn’t finish.”

Junior Leah Frisco had nine points and junior Katlyn Jamiel had six points.

“Those (Wilmington) kids fought,” Ackley said. “Mya Jackson being in foul trouble in the first half, we were really concerned when we couldn’t get away from Wilmington and that says a lot about their group. They’re an exceptional team and I think it says so much about our league and the strength of our league. For them to be the third-best team in your league and come in like that, they absolutely gave us everything we wanted for 32 minutes.”

Wilmington held an 11-8 lead at the end of the first period. At the half, Miami Trace had rallied to go in front, 19-16.

The Lady Panthers built a lead of as many as seven points in the third quarter. After three, Miami Trace held a 29-24 lead. Miami Trace began the fourth quarter with six unanswered points to take the lead up to 11, 35-24.

From there, it was Wilmington who started chipping away with a 9-0 run to pull to within two points, 35-33, with 1:44 to play in the game.

A Miami Trace turnover was followed by a Wilmington miss on the offensive end.

After tough defense forced Miami Trace to take two timeouts to avoid a five-second call, Bryant took the ball to the basket and scored. She was fouled on the play and hit the free throw to push the lead back to 38-33 with 23 seconds remaining.

On their next trip down the floor, Wilmington missed a field goal attempt. They quickly fouled to stop the clock and Miami Trace missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10.6 seconds to play.

Wilmington turned the ball over on its final possession.

SUMMARY

January 14, 2017

@Miami Trace High School

Miami Trace 38 Wilmington 33

MT 08.11.10.09…..38

WI 11.05.08.09…..33

(38) MIAMI TRACE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cassidy Lovett 0-0-1-1; Hanna Reisinger 1-0-2-4; Shaylee McDonald 2-0-0-4; Morgan Miller 0-0-0-0; Victoria Fliehman 1-1-2-5; Tanner Bryant 4-0-5-13; Samantha Ritenour 5-0-1-11. TOTALS — 13-1-11-38. Free throw shooting: 11 of 16 for 69 percent. Three-point field goal: Fliehman. Combined field goal shooting: 13 of 29 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 9 for 11 percent. Rebounds: 25 (6 offensive).

(33) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jasmine Jamiel 2-0-0-4; Mya Jackson 4-1-2-11; Faith Sanderson 0-0-0-0; Katlyn Jamiel 2-1-1-6; Emily Edingfield 0-0-0-0; Tanner Stewart 1-1-0-3; Leah Frisco 3-0-3-9. TOTALS — 12-3-6-33. Free throw shooting: 6 of 14 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Jackson, K. Jamiel, Stewart. Combined field goal shooting: 12 of 43 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 20 for 15 percent. Turnovers: 8. Offensive rebounds: 9.

Jasmine Jamiel and Leah Frisco. Photo by Chris Hoppes http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_wilm_JJamielLFrisco.jpg Jasmine Jamiel and Leah Frisco. Photo by Chris Hoppes

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104 or on Twitter @choppes1

