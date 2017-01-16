Massie 12th, WHS 13th, Blan 19th at Hammer & Anvil

MOUNT ORAB — With five top-seven finishers, Clinton-Massie led a trio of Clinton County wrestling teams Saturday at the Hammer & Anvil Invitational at Western Brown High School.

The Falcons were 12th with 86.5 points while Wilmington was 13th with 86 points and Blanchester 19th with 47 points.

Wilmington had the top local finishers in the prestigious event. Isaac Allen was the runnerup at 160 pounds while RJ Tolliver took third at 195 pounds. Conner Barton was fifth at 285.

Clinton-Massie had five top placers with Anthony Tissandier leading the way. He was fifth at 170 pounds.

Blake Seaman at 120 and Ross Lennon at 160 were both sixth-place finishers while Matt Asher was seventh at 113 and Cody Collingham was seventh at 195.

Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer and Cade Huston were both seventh in their weight classes — Schirmer at 138 and Huston at 285.

SUMMARY

January 14, 2017

Hammer & Anvil Invitational

@Western Brown High School

Team Scores: Mason 421.5 Western Brown 230.5 Circleville 181.5 Oak Hills 176.5 Clarkston 175.5 Lebanon 171.5 Miami East 151 Hillsboro 126 Franklin 121 Galia Academy 106 New Richmond 100 Clinton-Massie 86.5 Wilmington 86 Bellefontaine 77 Rochester 67 Tippecanoe 55 Bellbrook 52 Goshen 50 Blanchester 47 Hamilton Township 43 Fairborn 15 Northwestern 0

106: Sam Eastes (W) was pinned by Najdusak (M) 3:02; was pinned by Abel (OH) 4:44

113: Matt Asher (CM) pinned Huff (F) 1:45; pinned Reyes (G) 0:31; was dec by Greenlee (GA) 5-3; was dec by Dillon (L) 5-3; pinned Reeves (B) 2:40. Finished seventh

113: Cameron Smart (W) was dec by Dillon (L) 15-5; was pinned by Lucas (WB) 1:48; pinned Landon (F) 5:14

120: Blake Seaman (CM) pinned Robinson (F) 1:12; was pinned by Shore (ME) 3:40; was tech fall by Brooks (CI) 17-2; dec Nemeth (LE) 8-2; was dec by Weigers (CL) 12-5. Finished sixth

126: Dominic Davidson (W) was pinned Schuster (M) 3:29; was pinned by Matthews (CI) 1:14; was pinned Schirmer (B) 0:48

126: Johnny Schirmer (B) was pinned by Matthews (CI) 0:46; was tech fall by Schuster (M) 15-0; pinned Davidson (W) 0:48

132: Trent Holliday (W) was pinned by Lugo (L) 0:41; was pinned by Hamblin (WB) 1:56; pinned Rumpke (H) 2:55

138: Noah Stirr (W) was pinned by Schirmer (B) 1:07; was pinned by Rygieski (CL) 3:10; was pinned by Briggs (G) 1:37

138: Clayton Schirmer (B) pinned Stirr (W) 1:07; pinned Briggs (G) 1:04; was dec by Rygieski (CL) 10-2; was dec by Wolf (NR) 7-5; pinned Kable (R) 0:52. Finished seventh

145: Robbie Frederick (CM) dec Baraldi (Be) 6-1; was pinned by Scott (F) 4:43; was pinned by Wilkin (H) 3:58

152: Dalton McMullen (B) was pinned by Dillow (CM) 0:49; was pinned by Crisenberry (GA) 0:06; was tech fall by Clark (NR) 19-2

152: Zack Dillow (CM) pinned McMullen (B) 0:49; was dec by Clark (NR) 5-2; was pinned by Crisenberry (GA) 0:54

160: Isaac Allen (W) pinned Cousins (L) 3:15; dec Lennon (CM) 6-5; pinned Johnson (F) 2:31; was dec by Adewumi (M) 3-2. Finished second

160: Ross Lennon (CM) was dec by Calvano (CL) 9-3; pinned Mosher (WB) 4:46; was dec by Allen (W) 6-5; tech fall Covault (H) 20-4; was dec by Fall (OH) 9-7. Finished sixth

170: Anthony Tissandier (CM) pinned Mertz (R) 1:30; pinned Ball (L) 2:44; was dec by Goldfuss (OH) 4-2 SV; dec Wilson (CL) 9-4; pinned Kowalski (ME) 1:51. Finished fifth

182: Steven Latchford (B) was pinned by Miller (H) 3:33; dec Nguyen (R) 6-3; was pinned by Lester (F) 4:26

182: Brady Bergefurd (W) was pinned by Justice (L) 1:03; was pinned by Jacks (GA) 4:52; was dec by Welker (ME) 4-2

195: Cody Collingham (CM) pinned Pattison (Be) 5:32; was dec by Hauer (Ma) 3-1; was pinned by Buckley (NR) 2:58; dec Boland (OH) 11-6. Finished seventh

195: RJ Tolliver pinned Hilyard (L) 0:42; pinned Niswonger (ME) 3:40; pinned Boland (OH) 0:54; was dec by Marquez (HT) 1-0; pinned Boris (H) 3:25. Finished third

195: James Peters (B) was pinned by Strayer (CI) 5:40; was dec by Marquez (HT) 3-1

220: Gage Smith (W) was pinned by Ferguson (HT) 3:02: was pinned by Murphy (F) 6:26 OT; was pinned by Hillard (F) 3:42

220: Sam Brothers (CM) was pinned by Davis (CI) 1:56; was pinned by Wiegand (Ma) 0:41; pinned Young (OH) 1:19

285: Cade Huston (B) pinned Phipps (L) 3:21; pinned Nelms (HT) 1:38; was dec by Hamdan (Ma) 3-2; was pinned by Fowler (CL) 0:32; pinned Jermer (WB) 1:13. Finished seventh

285: Conner Barton (W) pinned Schellhouse (ME) 6:32 OT; was pinned by Higginbotham (NR) 0:25; dec Shinkle (G) 9-2; dec Jermer (WB) 6-3; dec Fowler (CL) 3-1. Finished fifth

