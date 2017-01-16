Bellbrook battles back, tops Wilmington 32-29

WILMINGTON — The upset-minded Lady Hurricane basketball team battled Division II rival Bellbrook to the very end Monday night before falling 32-29 in a non-league matchup at Fred Summers Court.

With the loss, Wilmington falls to 11-5 overall while the Golden Eagles, coached by former Wilmington College standout athlete Jason Tincher, improve to 11-2 overall.

Wilmington also lost a similar close contest in South Central Ohio League play on Saturday against Miami Trace, 38-33. For Lady ’Cane coach Zack Williams, it was another tough one to take.

“Yes, we had them on the ropes, and knowing Bellbrook is a very disciplined team, you have to reach back for something extra. Most of the time tonight we did that, but a few times we got out-hustled down the floor, or did not dive for a loose ball, and in close games like this, that can be the difference,” Williams said. “It really came down to two or three plays. They (Bellbrook) made them and they came away with the victory.”

Wilmington trailed 8-6 after the first period but came up with a strong second quarter effort defensively, holding Bellbrook scoreless and with the 9-0 run, took a 15-8 advantage into the locker room at the intermission.

Williams believes his squad did not play as aggressive in the third period, and the Golden Eagles responded with a 15-4 run of their own to grab a 23-19 margin heading into the final period.

“Unfortunately, we did not play as aggressive in that third quarter, and they seized the momentum,” the WHS coach said. “We gave up too many points (15) in that period, and they get 32 for the game. Nothing really changed from halftime. They had basically the same players on the floor and so did we. Good teams will find a way to win and that’s what happened.”

Wilmington’s Faith Sanderson hit a pair of free throws to pull the Lady ’Cane within 27-26 with 3:28 to play. Sanderson then connected on a corner trey to put WHS back on top with 2:25 to go, 29-27.

It would be Wilmington’s last lead, however, as Bellbrook regained the advantage, 30-29, at the 1:09 mark on a trey from the left-wing by Stephanie Dorn, her only points of the game.

Mya Jackson led the Lady ’Cane with 17 points, 11 in the first half. Jackson was held to one field goal in the final period.

High scorer for Bellbrook was Cassidey Hofacker with eight points.

Wilmington returns to SCOL action Wednesday in Lees Creek to face the East Clinton Lady Astros.

SUMMARY

January 16, 2017

@Fred Summers Court

Bellbrook 32 Wilmington 29

B 08.00.15.09…..32

W 06.09.04.10…..29

(32) BELLBROOK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hall, 2-0-0-4, Bereda 3-0-0-6, Hofacker 3-0-2-8, Vine 1-0-3-5, Paul 1-0-2-4, Dorn 1-1-0-3, Fryman 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 12-1-7-32.

(29) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 1-0-0-2, Jackson 8-1-0-17, Sanderson 1-1-2-5, Edingfield 0-0-3-3, Frisco 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 10-2-7-29.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet