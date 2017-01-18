ROB 7th grade boys pound Panthers 35-19

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Miami Trace 35-19 Tuesday night.

The young Hurricane is now 7-2 on the season, with six of the wins coming against South Central Ohio League schools.

Colin Ames led ROB with 14 points.

Collin Barker added five points while Cole Bernhardt, Isaiah Rigling and Brett Brooks had four points each. Zainne Cowin and Mekhi Scott scored two points each.

While Brooks led the way with 5 blocked shots, coach Ken Platt said 14 players contributed to the victory with their defensive effort.