WHS wrestlers post 47-36 win over BHS

BLANCHESTER — With eight of the 14 matches decided by forfeits, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 47-36 Wednesday in non-league action at the Blanchester Intermediate School gym.

The Hurricane will get right back at it Thursday with South Central Ohio League rivals East Clinton and Washington. The matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The tri-match will be the annual Takedown Cancer event at WHS, with Becky Van Pelt as the honoree.

Of the six matches that actually went to the mat Wednesday, five ended in pins. The lone match that did not was a 25-10 tech fall by Sam Eastes of Wilmington over Daniel Davenport in the 106-pound weight class.

“We kind of took a step back a little bit,” said BHS coach Scott Nicely. “I thought we’d been wrestling really well the last couple weeks going into the Hammer & Anvil (at Western Brown this past weekend). Their heads weren’t in it tonight.”

On the other side of the gym, WHS coach Kelly Tolliver was happy with his Hurricane in a state of the team assessment.

“We’re really happy with all the first-year guys,” Tolliver said. “They’ve progressed quicker than we thought they would. All of the freshmen in general are looking great.”

With his team in general, Tolliver looks at conditioning as a strength.

“Whole team conditioning … I haven’t seen many teams who can go to the third period with us. Now it’s all about getting healthy and keeping the injuries away.”

January 18, 2017

@Blanchester Intermediate School

Wilmington 47 Blanchester 36

106: Sam Eastes (W) tech fall over Daniel Davenport (B) 25-10

113: Cameron Smart (W) won by forfeit

120: Kyle Denier (B) won by forfeit

126: Dominic Davidson (W) pinned Kadin Berwanger (B) 3:23

132: Johnny Schirmer (B) pinned Mason Snyder (W) 1:22

138: Clayton Schirmer (B) pinned Noah Stirr (W) 0:35

145: Donald Crawford (W) pinned Lucas Thacker (B) 3:19

152: Dalton McMullen (B) won by forfeit

160: Isaac Allen (W) won by forfeit

170: Hayden Tedrick (B) won by forfeit

182: Simon Latchford (B) pinned Brady Bergefurd (W) 3:19

195: RJ Tolliver (W) won by forfeit

220: Gage Smith (W) won by forfeit

285: Conner Barton (W) won by forfeit

