Lady Cavs pull away from Lady Falcons, 49-29

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Chillicothe jumped out to a 16-4 lead and never looked back in beating Clinton-Massie 49-29 in South Central Ohio League girls hoops action Wednesday.

Chillicothe’s Shawnee Smith led all scorers with 16 points while Osh Brown chipped in with 15.

Madilyn Newton led the Falcons with eight points.

Just when it looked like the Cavaliers (14-2, 8-1) were about to take the Falcons (5-9, 1-8) to the woodshed, the Falcons, who had scored the first four points of the game, dug in their claws to run off eight straight points. The spurt ended a CM drought of a little more than eight minutes.

“I told them to keep fighting and not give up,” CM head coach Tim McGraw said. “The lead was nine at the half (25-16) and it was pretty much a 12-13 point game the rest of the way. I thought we gave them everything they wanted tonight.”

The Cavaliers scored the first five points of the third quarter, but again, the Falcons buckled down defensively to keep Chillicothe from totally running away with the game.

However, three-minute scoring droughts in the third and fourth quarters kept Massie from chipping away at Chillicothe’s advantage.

SUMMARY

January 18, 2017

@Lebanon Road Gym

Chillicothe 49 Clinton-Massie 29

CH 10.15.10.14…..49

CM 04.12.05.08…..29

(49) CHILLICOTHE (fg-ft-tp) Brown 7-1-15, Devlin 2-0-5, Shawntel Smith 1-0-2, Shawnice Smith 0-0-0, Shawnee Smith 5-2-16, Green 1-0-3, Hall 1-0-3, Johnson 1-0-3, Daniels 1-0-2, Corbin 0-0-0, Evans 0-0-0. Total 19-3-49. 3-point goals: 8 (Shawnee Smith 4, Devlin, Green, Hall, Johnson,). FTM-FTA 3-6, 50 percent.

(29) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Ireland 1-0-2, Theetge 2-3-7, Cottrell 1-0-2, Newton 4-0-8, Myers 3-0-6, Rose 0-0-0, Conley 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Hurlburt 0-2-2, Leary 1-0-2. Total 12-5-29. 3-point goals: None. FTM-FTA 5-6, 83 percent.

