Wilmington College men steamroll Otterbein 87-58

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College closed the first half strong and started the second half just as strong Wednesday, cruising to an 87-58 Ohio Athletic Conference win over Otterbein at Hermann Court’s Fred Raizk Arena.

The Fightin’ Quakers outscored the Cardinals 18-5 near the end of the first half. WC led 47-25 at the break.

To start the second half, Wilmington scored 27 of the first 37 points for a 74-35 advantage.

The win puts K.C. Hunt’s Quakers at 8-9 overall and 3-7 in the OAC. Otterbein is now 3-10 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Nathan Scott came off the WC bench to lead all scorers with 20 points. He hit on 4 of 6 behind the arc. As a team, the Quakers were 12 for 27 from three-point range. Overall, Scott was 8 for 11 from the floor and WC was 33 for 63.

Andrew Russell had 11 points and a team-best 9 rebounds while Christian Jones had 9 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. DJ Iles led with 6 assists.

SUMMARY

January 18, 2017

@WC’s Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 87 Otterbein 58

W 47.40…..87

O 25.33…..58

(87) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Russell 4-3-0-11 Chatman 4-0-1-9 C. Jones 3-3-0-9 Patrick 3-1-0-7 Iles 1-0-0-2 Lewis 1-0-0-2 J. Jones 1-0-3-5 Smith 1-0-0-2 Greene 2-1-0-5 Pittman 1-0-2-4 Moore 3-0-2-8 Scott 8-4-0-20 Gilmore 0-0-0-0 Hansford 1-0-0-2 Frye 0-0-0-0 Dunson 0-0-0-0 Streiter 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 33-12-9-87

(58) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mackenzie 2-1-2-7 Hughes 4-0-1-9 Arminio 0-0-0-0 Valeri 1-0-0-2 Koontz 0-0-0-0 Bradley 3-1-1-8 C. Howard 0-0-1-1 M. Howard 0-0-0-0 Nossaman 0-0-0-0 Robinette 0-0-0-0 Fenner 0-0-1-1 Karapas 2-2-2-8 Clark 2-0-0-4 Springer 3-0-2-8 Robinson 2-1-5-10 Wolf 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 19-5-15-58

FIELD GOALS: O 19-59; W 33-63 (Scott 8-11 Chatman 4-6 Russell 4-7 Moore 3-5)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: O 5-21 (Karapas 2-3); W 12-27 (Scott 4-6 Russell 3-5 C. Jones 3-7)

FREE THROWS: O 15-24 (Robinson 5-6); W 9-11

REBOUNDS: O-34; W-44 (Russell 9 Chatman 5 Lewis 5 Moore 5 C. Jones 3 Patrick 3 Streiter 3)

ASSISTS: O-5; W-18 (Iles 6 C. Jones 5 Smith 2)

STEALS: O-5; W-4 (C. Jones 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: O-0; W-9 (Chatman 3 Moore 3 Lewis 2)

TURNOVERS: O-11; W-11

