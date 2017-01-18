WESTERVILLE — A huge second half effort helped the Wilmington College women’s basketball team avoid an upset Wednesday night at Otterbein’s Rike Center.

The Fightin’ Quakers posted a 31-10 scoring spree to erase a halftime deficit and went on to record a 62-51 victory over the Lady Cardinals in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

The win keeps Wilmington in second place in the conference with a 7-2 record. Ohio Northern leads the OAC with an unbeaten record of 9-0. Otterbein is 7-9 overall, 3-6 in the OAC.

The Fightin’ Quakers (11-5 overall) trailed 23-18 at halftime but then put together runs of 10-0 and 10-2 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Emily Harman sparked the first run as Wilmington took a 30-25 lead.

Ja’Cole Tabor had 6 points and Savannah Hooper drained a 3-pointer in the second run.

The lead grew to 17, 54-37, before Otterbein made a final push. With 67 seconds to play, the difference was just 57-51. Mary Moyer made 5 of 6 from the free throw line to keep Wilmington on top down the stretch. As a team, Wilmington was 20 for 28 at the line.

Harman led WC with 12 points and 3 steals. Moyer, who made just 2 field goals, finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

SUMMARY

January 18, 2017

@Otterbein’s Rike Center

Wilmington 62 Otterbein 51

W 08.10.24.20…..62

O 10.13.08.20…..51

(62) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jefferson 1-0-0-2 Andracki 4-1-0-9 Campbell 2-0-5-9 Harman 5-0-2-12 Moyer 2-0-7-11 Murphy 1-1-2-5 Hooper 2-2-0-6 Ritz 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Tabor 2-0-4-8. TOTALS 19-4-20-62

(51) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cartnai 1-0-0-2 Taylor 7-1-3-18 Miduri 3-1-2-9 Pifher 2-0-0-4 Kissel 1-0-0-2 Campbell-Muriente 0-0-0-0 Jones 1-0-0-2 Bauer 0-0-0-0 Cutteridge 2-0-4-8 Merk 0-0-0-0 Martindale 0-0-0-0 Scholz 2-0-2-6. TOTALS 19-2-11-51

FIELD GOALS: W 19-56 (Harman 5-9 Andracki 4-7); O 19-57 (Taylor 7-12)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 4-16 (Hooper 2-5); O 2-18

FREE THROWS: W 20-28 (Moyer 7-8 Campbell 5-6 Tabor 4-4); O 11-12

REBOUNDS: W-45 (Moyer 15 Harman 9 Campbell 7); O-34 (Taylor 8)

ASSISTS: W-9 (Jefferson 2 Moyer 2); O-6 (Miduri 3)

STEALS: W-9 (Harman 3 Jefferson 3); O-7 (Miduri 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-4 (Moyer 2); O-0

TURNOVERS: W-18; O-15

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-9.jpg