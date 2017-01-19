No. 10 Lynchburg-Clay defeats Clinton-Massie 58-15

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Aggressive defense and a proficient offense led the state-ranked Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs to a 58-15 win over Clinton-Massie Thursday in a non-conference matchup at the Lebanon Road gym.

Peyton Scott from Lynchburg (13-2 on the year and rated No. 10 in the Associated Press Div. III state poll this week) topped all scorers with 19 points. Hannah Binkley had 16 points and McKayla Binkley added 13.

Savannah Myers led the Falcons (5-10 on the year) with 7 points. Madilyn Newton and Sydney Leary both had 3.

The Lady Mustangs came out ready to play in the first quarter, scoring the first 13 points. The LC defense kept Massie off the scoreboard until the final minute of the period. It was 15-2 after one.

The second quarter wasn’t much different as the Lady Mustangs forced many turnovers and took advantage of the fast break opportunities. The Falcons managed to score early in the quarter but were shut-out the rest of the half and went into the locker room down by 31-4.

Clinton-Massie managed just two points in the third quarter and trailed 41-6 after three. Massie had its best quarter in the fourth with nine points but Lynchburg-Clay was still scoring at high clip.

The Falcons next game will be played Wednesday at Wilmington.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2017

@Lebanon Road gym

Lynchburg-Clay 58 Clinton-Massie 15

CM 02.02.02.09…..15

LC 15.16.10.17…..58

(15) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ireland 0-0-0-0 Theetge 1-0-0-2 Cottrell 0-0-0-0 Rose 0-0-0-0 Conley 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Hurlburt 0-0-0-0 Leary 0-0-0-0 Woods 0-0-0-0 Newton 1-0-1-3 Myers 2-0-3-7. TOTALS 5-0-5/6-15

(58) LYNCHBURG-CLAY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blankenship 1-0-0-2 Fittro 0-0-0-0 Pinkerton 2-0-0-4 Waits 2-0-0-4 Scott 8-1-0-19 H. Binkley 6-2-2-16 M. Binkley 6-0-1-13. TOTALS 26-3-3/8-58

