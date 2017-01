WHS splits matches on Takedown Cancer night

WILMINGTON — On a night when cancer was the enemy, Wilmington split a couple of South Central Ohio League wrestling matches Thursday night at Fred Summers Court.

Becky VanPelt was the posthumous honoree at Wilmington’s annual Takedown Cancer event. Becky’s husband Gary, a previous honoree, their children Ryan and Rachel and grandchildren, along with Gary’s mother Ann, were on honored to accept the honor for Becky.

On the mat, Wilmington lost a heartbreaker to Washington 39-36 and defeated East Clinton 66-12. Washington defeasted East Clinton 45-21.

For East Clinton, DJ Perry posted an 8-7 decision in match against Collier Brown of Washington and won by forfeit against Wilmington.

Sam Eastes was a double-pin winner for the Hurricane. He was the only WHS wrestler who won two matches without benefit of a forfeit.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2017

@Fred Summers Court

Washington 45 East Clinton 21

106: Brayden Esposito (EC) won by forfeit

113: Collin George (W) won by forfeit

120: Levi Clay (W) won by forfeit

126: Tre Thomas (W) pinned Matt Horn (EC)

132: Kalub Wilkerson (W) won by forfeit

138: William Baughn (W) won by forfeit

145: Zane Nelson (W) pinned Brandon Wheeler (EC)

152: Chris Conger (W) dec Noah Morgan (EC) 5-2

160: Thomas Wright (EC) won by forfeit

170: DJ Perry (EC) dec Collier Brown (W) 8-7

182: Double forfeit

195: Christian Stone (EC) won by forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Trevor Hicks (W) won by forfeit

Washington 39 Wilmington 36

106: Sam Eastes (Wil) pinned Lane (Wa) 0:56

113: Cameron Smart (Wil) dec Collin George (Wa) 8-3

120: Washington won by forfeit

126: Tre Thomas (Wa) pinned Mason Snyder (Wil) 1:08

132: Trent Holliday (Wil) dec Wilkerson (Wa) 10-4

138: Waters (Wa) dec Noah Stirr (Wil) 17-12

145: Zane Nelson (Wa) pinned Donald Crawford (Wil) 0:42

152: Chris Conger (Wa) won by forfeit

160: Isaac Allen (Wil) won by forfeit

170: Collier Brown (Wa) won by forfeit

182: Brady Bergefurd (Wil) won by forfeit

195: RJ Tolliver (Wil) won by forfeit

220: Gage Smith (Wil) won by forfeit

285: Trevor Hicks (Wa) pinned Conner Barton (Wil) 2:56

Wilmington 66 East Clinton 12

106: Sam Eastes (W) pinned Brayden Esposito (EC) 3:33

113: Cameron Smart (W) won by forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Dominic Davidson (W) pinned Matt Horn (EC) 0:58

132: Trent Holliday (W) won by forfeit

138: Noah Stirr (W) won by forfeit

145: Donald Crawford (W) pinned Brandon Wheeler (EC) 1:54

152: Noah Morgan (EC) won by forfeit

160: Isaac Allen (W) pinned Thomas Wright (EC) 2:42

170: DJ Perry (EC) won by forfeit

182: Brady Bergefurd (W) won by forfeit

195: RJ Tolliver (W) pinned Christian Stone (EC) 0:36

220: Gage Smith (W) won by forfeit

285: Conner Barton (W) won by forfeit

East Clinton's Brandon Wheeler (top) battles Wilmington's Donald Crawford at 145-pounds Thursday night at Fred Summers Court. Crawford won the match by pin. Wilmington's Cameron Smart (left) decisioned Collin George 8-3 Thursday night in a 113-pound match at Fred Summers Court.

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

