Borror 7th grade boys basketball pulls away from CM 42-34

The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 42-34 Thursday night.

The young Hurricane is now 8-2 on the year. They outscored the Falcons 17-5 in the third quarter to break open a close game, coach Ken Platt said.

Colin Ames had 18 points for Borror while Andrew Stewart had 11 points and played “his best overall game of the year,” Platt said.

Brett Brooks scored 6 points. Mekhi Scott, Kellen Baltazar and Colin Barker had 2 points each. Isaiah Ringling rounded out the scoring with a free throw.