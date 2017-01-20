Boys Basketball Standings

South Central Ohio League
Team W-L W-L
Miami Trace 11-2 7-0
Wilmington 8-5 6-2
Chillicothe 7-6 6-2
Washington 6-7 4-3
Hillsboro 3-10 3-5
McClain 5-10 2-6
Clinton-Massie 3-10 2-6
East Clinton 2-10 1-7
Friday’s Games
Wilmington 44 McClain 38
Hillsboro 57 East Clinton 55
Miami Trace 70 Clinton-Massie 53
Chillicothe 69 Washington 51
Saturday’s Games
Blanchester at Clinton-Massie
Western Brown at Hillsboro
Marion-Franklin at Chillicothe
——-
Southern Buckeye Conference
National Division
Team W-L W-L
Williamsburg 11-3 6-0
Bethel-Tate 11-3 5-1
Blanchester 7-7 3-3
Clermont NE 5-9 2-4
Georgetown 3-12 2-4
Felicity 3-12 0-6
Friday’s Games
Blanchester 73 Felicity 66
Williamsburg 62 Clermont NE 39
Bethel-Tate 54 Georgetown 35
Saturday’s Games
Blanchester at Clinton-Massie
Deer Park at Williamsburg