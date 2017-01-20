Posted on by

Boys Basketball Standings


South Central Ohio League

Team W-L W-L

Miami Trace 11-2 7-0

Wilmington 8-5 6-2

Chillicothe 7-6 6-2

Washington 6-7 4-3

Hillsboro 3-10 3-5

McClain 5-10 2-6

Clinton-Massie 3-10 2-6

East Clinton 2-10 1-7

Friday’s Games

Wilmington 44 McClain 38

Hillsboro 57 East Clinton 55

Miami Trace 70 Clinton-Massie 53

Chillicothe 69 Washington 51

Saturday’s Games

Blanchester at Clinton-Massie

Western Brown at Hillsboro

Marion-Franklin at Chillicothe

——-

Southern Buckeye Conference

National Division

Team W-L W-L

Williamsburg 11-3 6-0

Bethel-Tate 11-3 5-1

Blanchester 7-7 3-3

Clermont NE 5-9 2-4

Georgetown 3-12 2-4

Felicity 3-12 0-6

Friday’s Games

Blanchester 73 Felicity 66

Williamsburg 62 Clermont NE 39

Bethel-Tate 54 Georgetown 35

Saturday’s Games

Blanchester at Clinton-Massie

Deer Park at Williamsburg

