Hot-shooting Panthers top Falcons 70-53

EBER — The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Clinton-Massie Falcons Friday for the final time as South Central Ohio League rivals.

After a close first quarter, Miami Trace pulled ahead in the second on their way to a 70-53 victory.

Miami Trace, now 11-2 overall, 7-0 atop the SCOL, was led by senior Blake Pittser with 22 points. Senior DeAndre Pettiford scored 19.

For the Falcons, now 3-10 overall, 1-7 in the SCOL, sophomore Thomas Myers and senior Noah Greathouse shared top scoring honors with 17 points each.

Junior Trey Uetrecht scored eight and Griffin Cook added five. Uetrecht led the Falcons with eight rebounds, Myers had seven and Cook six.

Before a very large crowd on Military Appreciation Night, the game began with a 6-1 start for Miami Trace. The Falcons took their first lead of the night when senior Nick Chowning hit a three-point basket.

The lead changed hands again with Pittser hitting a three (12-11), the Falcons scoring (13-12) and Panthers’ senior Mitchell Creamer also draining a three. The Falcons tied the game, 15-15, before the Panthers took the lead, for good, with 2:09 to play in the opening quarter.

Miami Trace led 19-16 after one.

“We came out and were down three at the end of the first quarter,” Clinton-Massie head coach Todd Cook said. “And they were shooting lights out. I thought in the first half, they hardly missed anything at all. They exploded in the second quarter and we didn’t do a good job. I wanted to look at going to some type of zone, but they jumped ahead so quick, I knew they would just be holding the basketball.

The second quarter saw the Panthers have their best offensive and defensive frame, outscoring the Falcons, 27-11 to take a 46-27 lead. The Panthers built a lead of as many as 28 points, 62-34, with 2:30 to play in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the Falcons outscore the Panthers, 13-8 for what would be the final, 70-53.

“We had a very tough night stopping the basketball,” Cook said. “We did not do a good job with that. They’re a great team, so, they’re going to find the person who comes to rotate and the guy that’s open. And, they hit their shots tonight. They’re a well-coached team.”

SUMMARY

January 20, 2017

@Miami Trace High School

Miami Trace 70 Clinton-Massie 53

MT 19.27.16.08…..70

CM 16.11.13.13…..53

(70) MIAMI TRACE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blake Pittser 7-4-4-22; DeAndre Pettiford 9-0-1-19; Darby Tyree 4-1-0-9; Tyrae Pettiford 4-0-0-8; Mitchell Creamer 2-1-0-5; Cameron Carter 1-0-2-4; Seth Leach 1-0-1-3; Jacob Batson 0-0-0-0; Keondrick Bryant 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 28-6-8-70. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Pittser, 4; Tyree, Creamer. Combined field goal shooting: 28 of 62 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 17 for 35 percent. Rebounds: 36 (10 offensive). Assists: 11. Steals: 18. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 17. Personal fouls: 11. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 12. Points off turnovers: 21.

(53) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Thomas Myers 8-1-0-17; Noah Greathouse 7-3-0-17; Trey Uetrecht 3-0-2-8; Griffin Cook 2-1-0-5; Nick Chowning 1-0-2-4; Daulton Wolfe 0-0-1-1; Christopher Demler 0-0-1-1; Bailey Leforge 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-5-6-53. Free throw shooting: 6 of 14 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Greathouse, 3; Myers, Cook. Combined field goal shooting: 21 of 52 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 16 for 31 percent. Rebounds: 33 (10 offensive). Assists: 13. Steals: 7. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 27. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 2. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 11.

Clinton-Massie’s Thomas Myers grabs a rebound during Friday night’s game at Miami Trace http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_2107.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Thomas Myers grabs a rebound during Friday night’s game at Miami Trace Chris Hoppes | Civitas Media

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104 or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104 or on Twitter @choppes1